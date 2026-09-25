“Nice To Wear The Blackhawks Sweater Again”: Patrick Kane Looked Good In Lone Preseason Game

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane looked good in the one preseason game that he'll play this year.
Patrick Kane wore the Chicago Blackhawks jersey Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues. This road game was his one opportunity to get some preseason work in before the real games begin. The Blackhawks want to save his home debut for the regular season, so he isn't expected to play Saturday night's preseason finale at the United Center.
When the season does start, Kane and the Hawks will play in the first three games on the road before returning home to play the Blues on October 6th. Kane coming back has plenty of hockey implications, but the organization also recognizes the magnitude of his cultural importance in town.
Whenever Patrick Kane speaks now, you can hear the genuine excitement for him to be representing the Chicago Blackhawks on the ice again.
“Nice to wear the Blackhawks sweater again and wear the jersey and be back out there as a Chicago Blackhawk again, so that was a good feeling,” Kane said with a happy face.
On the ice, he showed glimpses of his former self. He may not be a 90-point player anymore, but his ability to create time and space for himself and others in the offensive zone is still incredibly noticeable.
Kane played on a line with Frank Nazar and Roman Kantserov, and they each had multiple chances set up by Kane. None of them were buried, but those floodgates are sure to open soon. More than anyone, 38-year-old Patrick Kane seems to be in mid-season form already.
"I thought we had some chances, some looks," Kane said of his line. "Maybe a little sloppy with the puck at times, but I didn't think we gave up much. Maybe trying too many plays at times instead of making the simple play to keep possession. We could have capitalized on some chances."
When Connor Bedard comes back, that may be his spot instead of Frank Nazar, but the line is going to be strong in the offensive zone all year long regardless. Patrick Kane has the hockey IQ to make those around him better, even now, and it is already showing in the chances that were created in St. Louis.
Kane recognized that they were a bit rusty, but he also admitted that game action, albeit preseason, is much different than practice. It was good for him to get into this game.
"When [Patrick Kane] got the opportunity to be out there, I thought he did a good job," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "He competes, he reloads hard, he's doing all the things we're asking him to do. I thought he and Roman [Kantserov] showed good chemistry again. It was a good first step."
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