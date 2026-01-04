Nick Foligno’s Shootout Winner Lifts Blackhawks over Capitals

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Washington Capitals in a shootout on Saturday night. This is their second straight win after playing their best game without Connor Bedard on Thursday night at the United Center.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring just 1:13 into the game as Ryan Donato made it 1-0. It took just over three minutes, however, for Washington to get it tied up.

At 4:24 of the second period, the Blackhawks once again took the lead. Teuvo Teravainen made it 2-1 with his 9th goal of the season. From there, the Blackhawks controlled the scoreboard for quite some time.

The Capitals did eventually make the expected push, and Ryan Leonard tied the game at 11:18 of the third period. From there, some good goaltending between Spencer Knight and Logan Thompson led to overtime.

With nothing doing in the extra frame, despite a Blackhawks power play to end it, the game went to a long shootout. After a lot of back and forth, Nick Foligno won it for his team in the 6th round.

In addition to Spencer Knight making a couple of nice saves, Nick Lardis and Andre Burskovsky also scored in the shootout to help it get to round six.

This is a solid 3-2 victory for the Blackhawks. They were unable to hold Washington off in the third period, but they found a way to win in the end. For young teams like that, it’s important to claim victory at all costs.

Knight didn't only make good saves in the shootout, either. Throughout regulation and overtime, he made 32 saves on 34 shots. That is a signature win for him this season, as he helped defeat a great team on the road to extend a nice streak of play.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Blackhawks are back in action on Sunday night. The second half of back-to-back situations has been a struggle for them, home or away. This one will take place at the United Center with the Vegas Golden Knights in town.

