Nick Lardis & Kevin Korchinski Named To AHL All-Star Team

Chicago Blackhawks prospects Nick Lardis and Kevin Korchinski have been named to the AHL All-Star Game with the Rockford IceHogs.
On Thursday, the American Hockey League and Rockford IceHogs announced that Nick Lardis and Kevin Korchinski have been named to the AHL All-Star Game.
Korchinski, who was the All-Star MVP of the AHL last season, is currently playing with Rockford. Lardis, who is in his first year of pro hockey, earned his way up to the NHL club due to his success in the minor leagues.
Korchinski has played in 33 AHL games this season. In those games, he has 2 goals and 17 assists for 19 points. In two NHL games this season, both of which took place last week, he has one assist.
As for Lardis, the goal-scoring prowess that allowed him to score 71 in his final year of major junior continued when he reached the pros. In 24 games with the IceHogs, he has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. In 15 games with Chicago, Lardis has four goals and one assist for five points.
Being a point-per-game forward is difficult in the AHL, and it's even harder when you're a rookie. Lardis has the tools to be a high-end offensive producer. He is showing why at every level, and that earned him an All-Star nod.
The two-day event will take place at the BMO Center on February 10-11 and will feature the Skills Competition, AHL All-Star Challenge, AHL Hall of Fame Induction, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.