Nikita Kucherov Would Certainly Help Blackhawks Save Their Rebuild

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 30, 2026 11:23 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 11:23 PM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 11:28 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks would certainly save their rebuild if they added Nikita Kucherov to the mix.
The Chicago Blackhawks are a lousy 4-9-0 to open the 2026-27 season, and it looks like another year destined for last place in the Central Division. This was supposed to be a year in which they took a step, and they show no sign of doing that.
They have tons of young talent, but that talent isn't growing together into a winning team. It still could, and should, happen, but they need a spark. Whether it's a coach, front office executive, or a roster move, change is likely coming at some point.
One change that could save their rebuild is the addition of a generational forward. One of them may be available, as Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning. He informed them that he would be re-signing with them once his contract is up, and his preferred choice is to be traded.
It may be 100% impossible, as Kucherov has a 10-team list of approved destinations, but that doesn't mean the Blackhawks shouldn't check in on the situation. He is also a free agent with the right to sign with any of the other 31 teams on July 1st. His age may keep him from being the highest-paid forward in the league on his next contract, but he will certainly be paid handsomely.
Although he isn't 25, Kucherov is still a top-tier NHL player. At 33 years old, he is coming off his second career Hart Trophy-winning season. During that campaign, he had 44 goals and 86 assists for 130 points. His career high in assists is 100, which puts him in elite company in terms of NHL history, as very few players have ever reached that number.
In Kucherov's 891-game NHL career, he has 405 goals and 734 assists for 1139 points. He is dangerous as both a shooter and playmaker, which has allowed him to put up such prolific numbers. Kucherov has won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer three times in total and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
A player like this, with such a rich resume, would be a great veteran for young players like Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, and Oliver Moore, among others, to have around. As a winger who could line up next to any one of those centers, Kucherov would help them become prolific during a very important time in their development.
There is also the Roman Kantserov factor. Russian players do enjoy having a countryman to work with, which is exactly what this duo would be. Kucherov has an incredible ability to make plays, which would help a sniper like Kantserov get even better if given the chance.
Besides the Kantserov factor, the Blackhawks are a young team with a lot of talent trying to come together. Kucherov has been a part of a franchise dealing with the same motions as the Lightning were coming up in the mid-2010s. If he saw the potential there, he may think he could be of help. You never know what a player who has already won and made money is thinking.
Again, it's a hope and a prayer for an idea. However, if it somehow happened, it would potentially be a "rebuild-saving" move. Would not getting a trade like this done mean that they can't save their rebuild? No, absolutely not, but they have to think about big moves to get back on track.
It's hard to gauge what a trade for Kucherov would look like. With him being a pending UFA and the news of his request being out, it's not the typical value that a player of his caliber should have. The market will become more clear as reports start to come out in the coming days, weeks, or months.
At the end of this saga, someone is going to get one of the five best forwards to walk the earth during his era.
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