No Blackhawks AHL Prospects Have Made A Case To Be Called Up Yet

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 20, 2026 2:21 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 2:21 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 2:32 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks need to let some of their top prospects continue developing with the Rockford IceHogs.
The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to improve with each passing day. As we’ve seen so far this season, the Blackhawks can compete with teams that are middle of the pack to below average. They have big wins over the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets, who are all fringe playoff teams.
However, so far, the elite teams in the league have dominated the Blackhawks in every aspect. The Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars all controlled the entire game against the Blackhawks and didn’t give them anything.
Part of getting better will be the young players leading the way. Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, and Spencer Knight, among others, are the core pieces relied on to take the franchise to the next level.
There are also prospects throughout the organization who are not currently in Chicago and are expected to help one day as well. The Rockford IceHogs have a few, including Nick Lardis. Lardis started the year with the Blackhawks, but a rough start to the regular season got him sent down.
Lardis already has a goal and an assist with Rockford since the demotion. Once his confidence comes back, he’ll be back in the NHL. The Hawks have already seen him make an impact, and there’s no long-term concern.
However, no other young players have made a case to be called up to the Blackhawks. In particular, AJ Spellacy, Sacha Boisvert, and Marek Vanacker clearly need a lot more time developing in the AHL. None of them has a single point in six games played, and that has made winning harder for Rockford.
It isn’t all about points, but neither of those three have played a game that forces them to the NHL. In the case of Spellacy and Boisvert, there is certainly a level of physicality that they bring, but that won't help the Blackhawks at this time. It is their size and skill that must translate when the time is right.
For now, Dominic Toninato, Landon Slaggert, and Nick Lardis will be the first called up if there are injuries or inconsistencies at the NHL level. Lardis may force his way back up regardless of what happens with the NHL lineup if he continues to fill the net in the AHL.
For guys like Spellacy, Boisvert, and Vanacker, the Blackhawks are doing them a favor by keeping them in the AHL. The most important thing is their development. The future of the organization is much brighter if these guys are making a positive impact.
The NHL is not a developmental league. The Blackhawks are trying to win. Right now, those prospects in the AHL aren't ready to help an NHL team win.
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