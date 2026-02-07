Oliver Moore Talks About His Role, Playing With Sam Rinzel, And Improving Every Day

Oliver Moore started his 2025-26 season with the Rockford IceHogs. There, he played 9 games and scored 6 goals and 3 assists for 9 points. His point-per-game pace off the draw earned him a quick call-up.
In 45 games played with Chicago, Moore has 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points. His speed, tenacity, and overall skill allowed him to stick with the NHL club. At this point, it’s unlikely that he sees the AHL again any time soon.
One of Moore’s biggest strengths that makes him successful so early in his career is his versatility. Moore can play wing, center, his off-side, on the top line, on the fourth line, or somewhere in the middle six. It all works for him.
Does he have preferences? Of course he does. He has thrived playing center in the middle six. Having good wingers that match his speed helps. But there is no doubting his ability to fit in anywhere on the roster. This is not a talent that every pro hockey player has, and he’s proud of it.
"I think that's something I want to bring every night," Moore said of playing any role. "[The] adaptability to play in any role and help my team win. That's what I've wanted to do since I was in youth hockey. I think it's a big thing for me."
It isn't only even strength prowess, either. Moore plays on both special teams units in Chicago. His speed and tenacity are key to the league's top penalty kill, and his overall puck skills play a role on the power play.
The PK needs no improvement at this time, clicking at 85.7 percent. The power play, which was once as high as 7th in the league, struggled going into the break (20th with a 19.1 conversion percentage). Moore will attempt to be a part of the solution once they return.
"Once we get in the zone, we're a dangerous unit," Moore said. "I think we were hot for a while when pucks were going our way. We just have to work on those entries and getting in the zone. We have a lot of guys who can shoot the puck and make plays. We have all of the tools."
One of the mentioned players who has the tools to help get the power play going is Sam Rinzel, with whom Moore was a teammate at the University of Minnesota. They came to Chicago on entry-level deals at the same time.
"It's been awesome, honestly," Moore said of making the jump with his classmate. "It has made my transition a lot easier. Just having someone like him who's a familiar face and comfortable being around him, he makes such a difference."
A lot is made about Connor Bedard as the face of the franchise, but the depth on the team at all positions is what will get the Blackhawks out of the basement of the league in the coming years. Each young player has a long way to go, but their commitment to getting better is showing.
"Just playing with a little more freedom," Moore said of things he's working on. "I want to be able to be a guy who can make plays and contribute offensively, but also be really good defensively and shut down other teams."
Having a good, winning mindset is half the battle for a young player trying to make it at the NHL level. Oliver Moore is going to be successful in the NHL as long as he keeps going the way he's been.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.