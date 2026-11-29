Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 29, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:00 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a little bit of a run. Oliver Moore played a key role in the big win over the New York Rangers.
The Chicago Blackhawks are reliant on a handful of young players to win. These high draft picks are hoped to develop into a winning core that one day gets Chicago back into the playoffs.
One of those young players, Oliver Moore, is a versatile forward who can play center or wing in any role. In Friday’s big win over the New York Rangers, Moore played a key role with two assists on Andrew Mangiapane’s power-play goals. After the game, he was gracious enough to give me some time to have a conversation.
With guys like Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane, Bowen Byram, and Tyler Bertuzzi out of the lineup, there is more room for a guy like Moore to step up and be a factor. He took advantage of that opportunity in this most recent victory.
This victory was the fourth straight for the Chicago Blackhawks. It has been a string of good play, and Oliver Moore is excited about how things are going for his team.
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"We've dealt with our fair share of injuries," Moore said when evaluating the four-game win streak. "It's a next-man-up mentality. Guys are stepping up when they need to. Today it looked a little different; we scored two power-play goals, and then guys were blocking shots and doing the little things."
Moore had some great chemistry with Andrew Mangiapane on the power play, and it might be a duo worth keeping together while the team battles the injury bug.
"He's scored in this league before," Moore said of Mangiapane. "He finds good spots; both of them were broken plays, and he executed. It was great to see him cash in."
The two goals that they combined on, as mentioned before, came on the power play. With all of the injuries, the units looked much different than usual, which is what allowed both Moore and Mangiapane to get the ice time together. Regardless of who has been out there with the man advantage lately, it has been clicking.
"We're executing on our chances," Moore said of the power play. "We're executing on our chances. Roman's been hot, Rinzel has been scoring hot, too. We have guys who can make plays on that unit."
The newly claimed Luke Glendening doesn't get power-play minutes, but he helps the young forwards on the team with technique. Moore plays both center and wing, so he can be one of the players who takes something away from his time spent with the elder statesman.
"Unbelievable," Moore said of his new teammate. "The minutes he eats out there, it's awesome. I think his all-time face-off percentage is up there [amongst the greats]. He's just a warrior; he wins face-offs, blocks shots, and he sets guys up shift after shift. He's doing well."
Now, the Hawks will try to make it 5 wins in a row, which they haven't done since the 2022-23 season. It won't be easy, however, as they will take on the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Minnesota currently leads the Central Division in wins and points.
"It's a new game on Sunday," Moore said of this challenge. "We can definitely clean up and get better. Coming out of our own end and spending more time with the puck [is important]. With guys out, it's going to be different. It's just next man up and keep going."
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