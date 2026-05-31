One Or More Of These Three Prospects Could Be High-End Blackhawks Snipers

The Chicago Blackhawks have three current or former OHL players who could become high-end NHL snipers.
The Chicago Blackhawks have one of the best farm systems in the NHL. A lot of their top talent is already in the NHL, but there are great players in other developmental leagues around the world waiting for that chance to play in Chicago.
It is unclear if any of them will step into that “premier pure goal scorer” role that every good team likes to have, but there are a handful of candidates who possess great hockey IQ and the ability to shoot well.
Three of them in particular, Jack Pridham, Nick Lardis, and Marek Vanacker, are past or present OHL stars with the tools to be great NHL goal scorers.
In 2024-25, Lardis led the OHL with 71 goals as a member of the Brantford Bulldogs. He then turned pro in 2025-26 and continued to fill the nets. In 35 games with the Rockford IceHogs, Lardis had 18 goals. The early success earned him an NHL look when Connor Bedard got hurt, and he went on to play 41 games with 10 goals.
A 20-goal pace at the NHL level is no joke, especially for a rookie former third-round pick. Of the three snipers mentioned here, Lardis is the closest to fulfilling his destiny of being an impactful NHL sniper.
As for Vanacker and Pridham, they were the top two goal scorers in the OHL this season. Only time will tell if they follow the same path to success as a rookie pro as Lardis did. There are similar skill sets and mindsets, which allow them to find twine with regularity.
There is a wrinkle to the story concerning Pridham. If he doesn’t either sign his entry-level contract with Chicago or commit to the NCAA by June 1st, he will re-enter the draft in 2026. Chicago doesn’t want to lose him for nothing, but not everyone is going to work out when the farm is that deep.
Pridham is going to play in the Memorial Cup Final with the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday night. He will decide a major detail of his future following that big game, but it must be done in the short window before the aforementioned June 1st deadline.
Connor Bedard was touted as a sniper coming out of the WHL, but his playmaking has been incredible in the NHL as well. He is more of a well-rounded offensive player. It is also unclear what kind of players Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar will be in the offensive zone, but early signs of great playmakers are there.
Having snipers on the wing will be important for the construction of the team if they want to become a legit winner.
If the Blackhawks lose Pridham, they won't be happy about it, but it isn't a make-or-break situation either. They have a farm system filled with players who could develop into high-end snipers, and they have a lot of draft picks to work with as well.
Kyle Davidson has stayed the course throughout this process, and he will do what he can to make sure more goal-scoring talent is inserted into the lineup over the years.
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