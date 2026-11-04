One Thing Is For Sure: The Blackhawks Still Believe In Themselves Despite 4-10-1 Start

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 4, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 12:00 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks players and coaches still very much believe in themselves, despite where they sit in the standings.
The Chicago Blackhawks have been a lousy team to open the 2026-27 season. There are no metrics or internal data sources that will help them deny the fact that they are 4-10-1 and have been blown out by multiple goals in almost every game they've played.
That, however, does not mean that things can't be turned around at any point. Winning solves everything in pro sports. There are a lot of talented players in the room, and they know they can be better.
No matter what has happened so far, or how tough things appear to be with their upcoming schedule, they believe in themselves. They should. They are a professional hockey team.
"We competed hard. They're a good team," Jeff Blashill said after the loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. "They competed hard, and they won the game. But it was a game, I think, if you take the emotion or the score out from clouding your vision, pretty even game, and we lost it."
Blashill's stats don't always match those that are available to the public. He has disputed public stats before and claims that their internal stats tell a different story. Some say that it might be time to take a look at the accuracy of thier internal stats, but there is belief in the team from the head coach.
Are there clear defensive system issues that haven't been changed yet? It sure seems like it, but it is always hard to make mid-season system changes. Blashill may be forced to adopt a new method after the road trip if they come out of it with three straight regulation losses. Even the 5-forward power play has been lackluster, but that will go back to normal when Bowen Byram returns. However, that may be the only thing that Byram fixes by himself.
It isn't just the head coach who believes in the group despite the results. The players do too, and it starts with their captain.
"I'd be lying if I said there was no frustration," Connor Bedard said after Tuesday's loss. "I don't think there is a lack of belief or a lack of effort in here. That's never the question. It's just finding out game. We believe in our group, we believe in each other. We think it's going to start swinging the other way. We just have to stick with it, stay behind each other, stay positive, and do what we need to do to not force things too much."
That's a fair analysis from a player, especially a good, productive player like Connor Bedard, who is far from the problem. As the main leader on the team now, it is on him to set the tone. It makes sense why he's frustrated: the team is already down the track, and it's barely November. However, there is a genuine tone in his voice when he says that he still believes.
Sometimes, teams can take on the personality of the head coach and/or the captain. Well, the Blackhawks are always going to play hard with the attitude on display right now. The fact that they have talented players, but not enough of them with experience winning in the NHL, is what will be their detriment.
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