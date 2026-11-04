One Thing Is For Sure: The Blackhawks Still Believe In Themselves Despite 4-10-1 Start

"I'd be lying if I said there was no frustration," Connor Bedard said after Tuesday's loss. "I don't think there is a lack of belief or a lack of effort in here. That's never the question. It's just finding out game. We believe in our group, we believe in each other. We think it's going to start swinging the other way. We just have to stick with it, stay behind each other, stay positive, and do what we need to do to not force things too much."