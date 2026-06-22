Panthers Protecting Top-10 Pick In 2026 From Blackhawks Changed NHL Landscape
The Florida Panthers made a blockbuster trade with a pick that could have belonged to the Chicago Blackhawks.
During the 2025-26 season, it was revealed that the 2026 first-round pick that the Chicago Blackhawks received from the Florida Panthers in the Seth Jones trade was top-10 protected. It was initially believed not to be, but it was sorted out during the year.
The reason that it was even a conversation was because of the fact that Florida was in the midst of a tough year, despite being the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Injuries to consequential players really brought them down, and that pick ended up being 9th overall.
The first-round pick became a 2027 selection for Chicago when the 2026 pick became unavailable to them. That also pushed back a first-round pick that Florida promised to the Boston Bruins in the Brad Marchand trade back one year.
On Sunday night, a trade was announced that shocked the NHL world. Florida acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for draft picks. One of those was the top-10 protected pick that was going to go to the Blackhawks.
Kyle Davidson allowing that pick to be protected changed the landscape of the entire league. Brady will join his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, and a healthy Florida Panthers team ready to make another Stanley Cup run, and having the 9th overall pick played a big role in that deal getting done.
Did anyone think the Panthers would be in line for a top-ten pick when they acquired Seth Jones ahead of their second straight Cup run? No, they didn’t. That’s even more of a reason, however, to make sure that the pick isn’t protected just in case. Now, Florida has eyes on its third Cup in four years.
Next year, the pick is unprotected, but it is even less likely now that it will be a pick in the top third of the 2027 NHL Draft.
Multiple teams have and will be affected by this choice as the years go on. Not only are all the teams mentioned above going to be impacted, but anyone Florida plays and beats in the playoffs as a result of adding Brady to their lineup will be impacted.
There is also a chance that Ottawa flips some of those draft picks for help to replace Brady. They have come too far in their rebuild to let one trade request set the clock extremely far back.
Not that it was ever likely, but Brady Tkachuk would have been an incredible addition for the Blackhawks due to his age, position, pedigree, and style of play, but it won't happen now. Instead, management led by Kyle Davidson must figure out their own play to add a star forward to pair with Connor Bedard on the top line.
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