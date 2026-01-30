Patrick Kane Breaks Mike Modano's Record For Most NHL Points Scored By An American Born

Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane became the NHL's all-time leading scorer amongst American-born players as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.
It happened. Patrick Kane already had a case to be considered the greatest player in USA Hockey history, but now he is the leading scorer of every NHL player to ever come from the United States of America.
On Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena, playing for the Detroit Red Wings, Kane collected an assist on a goal scored by Ben Chiarot that tied the game at one. This was point 1375 for Kane, which passed Mike Modano for the American scoring record.
Earlier in the game, Kane had an assist wiped off the board as the goal that was scored was waived off for offside after a challenge. The celebration had to wait for a period, but nobody doubted that Kane would find a way to get it done in this match.
When he scored it, the entire Red Wings bench spilled over the boards to congratulate their legendary teammate. A video from Mike Modano himself played on the Jumbotron to congratulate Kane and speak of his impact on the game for young Americans.
Patrick Kane's 1375 points that broke the record are comprised of 500 goals and 875 assists. 446 of those goals and 779 of those assists came while wearing a Chicago Blackhawks sweater.
This record, three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and many other individual awards will be marks on his resume that make Kane a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's done playing.
Next up for Kane is leading this Red Wings team back into the playoffs, which will end the second-longest drought in the league. It's been a couple of years since he last suited up for the postseason himself, so hockey fans will be treated to "Showtime" on the biggest stage once again.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.