Patrick Kane Injured In Blackhawks 5-2 Loss To Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks
605 Members•3,330 Posts
Nov 3, 2026 4:21 AMPublished Nov 3, 2026 4:21 AM
The Colorado Avalanche came to the United Center and took two points from the Chicago Blackhawks.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took the ice on Monday night against a Central Division rival, the Colorado Avalanche. For years, the Avalanche have been one of the NHL’s best teams, and expectations are no lower this season.
On the day of their reveal, the Blackhawks wore their 2026-27 Hometown Remix uniforms, which feature a green base for the first time in franchise history. The rich St. Patrick’s Day history that exists within Chicagoland is on full display with these.
Once the puck was dropped, the Chicago Blackhawks looked like a completely different team than we've seen so far this season, especially considering it is against the Colorado Avalanche. Just 57 seconds into the opening frame, Wyatt Kaiser scored to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. He put an innocent shot on net, and it was deflected in off Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.
At 7:05, Roman Kantserov made it 2-0 Blackhawks with his 6th goal of the season. He took a very nice pass from Connor Bedard and blasted it home to double the lead.
The Blackhawks have had a hard time holding leads throughout games, however, and that was on full display in this one. They couldn't even get out of the first period with a lead.
The Avalanche put three past Spencer Knight, but the first one (a Marty Necas deflection goal) was waved off due to goaltender interference. However, the goals scored by Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz sure counted. The 2-2 tie held through the first intermission.
There was a lot of action in the second period, but the only goal was scored by Kadri, his second of the game. This was a tip-in goal, assisted by Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. That's a trio known for making life difficult for their opponent.
Right as the period was about to expire, Colorado scored a 4th goal. Like Kadri, Schwartz scored his second of the game as it squeaked through the paraphernalia of Spencer Knight.
One of the key stories from the game is the injury status of Patrick Kane. He left in the latter stages of the second period and did not return. Of course, an update will be provided here on The Hockey News when one is available.
In the third period, the Blackhawks started to find their legs again. They got back to what was working in the first 10 minutes of the game, which was skating hard, controlling the pace of play, and giving themselves chances.
The Blackhawks were never able to, despite outshooting them 9-4 in the final frame, score another goal, let alone tie it up. After the Avalanche added an empty-net goal, the 5-2 score stood as the final.
This was another example of the Blackhawks losing a game that they once controlled by multiple goals; they just didn't wait to surrender the lead this time around. Colorado is one of the best teams in the NHL, and they have been for half a decade, but the Blackhawks showed they aren't even close.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will now hit the road for one of the most difficult road trips the NHL has to offer, which is the southeastern United States trip through North Carolina and Florida. They will face the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Carolina Hurricanes in that order on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy