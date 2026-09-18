Patrick Kane Is Excited About Potentially Playing With Frank Nazar & Roman Kantserov

The Chicago Blackhawks may have a good top line with Patrick Kane while Connor Bedard is out.
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be without Connor Bedard for at least a little while longer. He is progressing well, but neither side wants to rush things and risk making it worse at any point.
For now, it seems Frank Nazar will center the top line alongside Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov in Bedard's place. For both Nazar and Kantserov, playing with a legend like Patrick Kane is an incredible opportunity early in their careers.
As far as Patrick Kane is concerned, playing with youth is a great way for him to stay fresh as well. We've seen plenty of aging superstars keep it going for longer than they otherwise would have because they played on lines with younger players.
After the first training camp practice, Kane spoke about what he is seeing from both Frank Nazar and Roman Kantserov, starting with the former:
"I think he's a competitive kid," Kane said of Nazar. "He wants to win; he wants to do well; he wants to win games in practice; he wants to do well as a line, score goals, have that presence of mind, be in the moment, especially in practice."
For Kane, playing with a centerman like Nazar will be a treat. Nazar is not afraid to backcheck or get to the dirty areas in the offensive zone, and, like Kane, he is not afraid to pass or shoot. Both of them will be hard to defend because of their unpredictability.
"[I'm] excited to play with him and develop chemistry with him," Kane said. "[We're going to] have a good year."
Although neither Kane nor Nazar is afraid to shoot, they would both be considered pass-first types, which is why Roman Kantserov is the perfect young player to put on the other side of the line. He was one of the best KHL goal scorers last year and is trying to bring that ability to the NHL in his rookie season.
"I think he's got a lot of skill," Kane said of Kantserov. "He's very smooth. He speaks very good English; he wants to communicate too. He wants to know certain things about the game, the drills we're doing, or what I'm seeing on the ice."
Patrick Kane has been on some incredible lines throughout his career. He didn't play with Jonathan Toews at even strength much (outside of one season), but he had incredible years with guys like Artemi Panarin, Brandon Saad, Brandon Hagel, Alex DeBrincat, and many others. Now, he wants that for this line.
"As a line, we got more and more chemistry as the day went on," Kane said. "Things got better and better. I'm excited to keep building with them."
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