Patrick Kane Is Working Out As A Veteran Leader For Young Blackhawks

"I think it's great," Kane said about being a leader in the room filled with young players. "These guys are going to grow up together, play together, and develop chemistry on and off the ice. I think it's going to be a special group down the road. Right now, we want to be as good as we can. We're striving to be better than last year, find a way to keep ourselves in every game, get better and better as the season goes on. As the years go by, as these guys get more experience, it's going to be a pretty special group."