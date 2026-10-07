Patrick Kane Is Working Out As A Veteran Leader For Young Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 7, 2026 4:49 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 4:49 PM
The younger players on the Chicago Blackhawks are already feeling the positive effects of having Patrick Kane around.
The Chicago Blackhawks are 1-3-1 after their first win of the season, which also came in their first home game. Before the puck dropped, Patrick Kane received a warm welcome as he played his first home game as a Hawk since 2023.
Patrick Kane has a claim to be considered the greatest player in franchise history. There have been individual accolades in addition to an incredible amount of team success. Most of Chicago's roster were children when Kane was on Stanley Cup-contending teams.
Now, those same players who grew up watching him are skating alongside him, trying to get the franchise back on track. So far, it sounds like they really enjoy having him as a teammate and benefit from it in multiple ways.
"The nice thing is that as a teammate, his demeanor and the way he carries himself, he's not a larger-than-life figure as a human being," Spencer Knight said of Kane. "He's a really nice guy, a normal guy, fun and easy to be around. With what he's done, it's pretty impressive on all levels."
Spencer Knight is a young goaltender who hasn't spent a whole lot of NHL time around Patrick Kane yet. However, it seems that Kane doesn't act like a guy who has won the Stanley Cup three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Hart Trophy, the Calder Trophy, or any of his other prolific accolades.
To be a great leader on a young team, you have to be relatable. Kane, according to his newest teammates, is just one of the guys despite all of his success.
"It's so cool to see the love and the passion that the fans have for him," Alex Vlasic said of Kane.
Young guys need to see what they can become if they just win. Patrick Kane is as beloved as any athlete in Chicago's rich history of sports, and the young players are seeing firsthand what that could look like for them.
After the game was over, especially because the Blackhawks won, there was a special buzz in the locker room. Everyone was fired up from the moment they were introduced until the final whistle. Obviously, the recognition of Kane played the biggest role in that.
“I was like a little kid in the candy shop," Sam Rinzel said. "It was really cool to see, especially as an American, growing up watching him. It’s pretty special and really cool to see as kind of a younger kid. He's been unbelievable, and it couldn’t happen to a better guy.”
On the ice, there are a lot of youth on the side of Chicago. They play a sloppy game at times, and it is mostly due to players figuring out good on-ice habits that will eventually lead to winning. The pure skill is there, which was on full display against St. Louis, but they have to put it all together over the course of a full season to take advantage.
Kane learned how to do it, and he has the wisdom to help. He isn't doing it because he has to, either. He genuinely enjoys it.
"I think it's great," Kane said about being a leader in the room filled with young players. "These guys are going to grow up together, play together, and develop chemistry on and off the ice. I think it's going to be a special group down the road. Right now, we want to be as good as we can. We're striving to be better than last year, find a way to keep ourselves in every game, get better and better as the season goes on. As the years go by, as these guys get more experience, it's going to be a pretty special group."
Patrick Kane is not in his 20s or early 30s anymore. He is beyond the years of competing for scoring titles. However, being surrounded by the youth on the current edition of the Blackhawks will help him get more out of the late years of his career. This is shaping up to be a mutually beneficial situation.
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