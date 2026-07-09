Patrick Kane Makes A Lot Of Sense For A Blackhawks Team Looking For Help

The Chicago Blackhawks could use some help on the offensive side of the puck. Patrick Kane makes a lot of sense for them.
The Chicago Blackhawks are in trouble. They are not going to have Connor Bedard until the middle of November due to shoulder surgery that he had on Wednesday.
With Bedard out, a potential 30 goal/point per game player is missing from the forward group. A lot of offense coming out of the lineup is less than ideal for a team that has already struggled to score in recent years.
There are a handful of moves that could be made to help while Bedard is out, and be there as support when he comes back. Whether it is a trade or a free agent signing of whoever is left, Kyle Davidson is likely looking to make another move for a forward who can score.
Among the options is Patrick Kane, who is a legendary player already, with most of his damage coming as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks from the time he was the number one overall pick in 2007 to 2023, when he was traded away.
During that stretch, Kane won a Hart Trophy, 3 Stanley Cups, and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Over the course of his entire career, Kane has 508 goals, 892 assists, and 1400 points in 1369 games played. There is no denying that he is one of the greatest American-born players in the history of the sport.
It's not like Kane is a low-end player at 37 years old, either. On an up-and-down Detroit Red Wings team last year, Kane had 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 67 games played. If he were put in a strictly offensive role (attacking zone starts, power play, top-six line) on the Blackhawks, his production would be right on par with those numbers.
Would Kane play with Bedard once the young center comes back from injury? It isn't a given at even strength, although they may give it a try here and there, but they would certainly get time together on the power play.
Not only does Kane bring exceptional skill on the ice, but he has a level of experience that very few ever achieve in an NHL career. He has made so many deep playoff runs, including winning the last game of the year, and he has also had so many disappointments.
That level of wisdom would be great for not only Bedard but also Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, and other young players on the team.
It does not sound like Kane will be making a return to the Detroit Red Wings, no matter what. That leaves the Chicago Blackhawks and his hometown Buffalo Sabres as the top two candidates.
Anything can change with one phone call, as in another team swooping in, but these two teams that he's connected to have a hockey-related need in a market that he's familiar with.
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