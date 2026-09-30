Patrick Kane Scores In Return To Blackhawks, But Chicago Loses To Vegas 5-2 In Season Opener

Roman Kantserov made his NHL debut in this game. He didn't score a goal or have an assist, but he clearly demonstrated high-end offensive abilities more than once. In 17:07 of ice time, he had one shot and three hits. He also didn't give the puck away once while earning a takeaway. When Mangiapane went down, Kantserov was one of the players to take a few shifts in his spot. Early on, Jeff Blashill already trusts the young star.