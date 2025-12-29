Penguins Skate Out Of Chicago With 7-3 Victory Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks played through the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday night, as they hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center.

After a big win on Saturday night over the Dallas Stars ended a six-game losing streak, the Blackhawks had to feel good about their chances to put forth a good effort against the Penguins.

Before the game started, the Hawks announced that Nick Foligno would return from injury. To make room for him, Frank Nazar was put on injured reserve, retroactive to December 20th. Ilya Mikheyev remained out due to the birth of his child.

Spencer Knight was given the nod after Arvid Soderblom's big win one night prior, but it didn't go well for him. He looked leaky from the start. After allowing four goals on seven shots to open the game, Jeff Blashill decided to pull him. Soderblom made his second appearance in as many nights.

When down 4-0, Foligno scored his first of the season after missing all of that time with an injury. The good vibes created from that didn't last, however, as Justin Brazeau scored two goals in under a minute shortly after Foligno's marker. By the end of the second period, it was 7-2 Penguins.

In the third period, Spencer Knight returned to the net for Chicago. After it failed to create a spark, there was no reason to continue letting Soderblom play for a second night in a row. Both goalies will be available in their next game, which is the best-case scenario after a weekend like this one.

With less than one second remaining in the game, down 7-2, Tyler Bertuzzi shot one past Arturs Silovs before the buzzer. No matter what the score was, Bertuzzi was giving it his best effort until the very end. That kind of leadership and “never say die” attitude is just what this young group needs from their veterans right now.

The score of 7-3 would be the final. This is the fourth back-to-back situation that the Hawks have had this season. They have lost by four or more goals in every one. It's an issue that the team is working to fix.

Losses like this are going to happen for Chicago, especially with the injuries that they are dealing with. However, it is about the process of turning this franchise into a winner again. Moving on from this one quickly is incredibly important to bouncing back in their next match.

Watch Every Chicago Goal

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Blackhawks are back in action on Tuesday night. They will remain in Chicago as they will host the New York Islanders at the United Center. This will be Chicago's first-ever look at the 2025 first-overall pick, Matthew Schaefer.

