Post-Holiday Surge Has Blackhawks Right Back In Playoff Picture

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t had Connor Bedard in the lineup since December 12th. They also haven’t had Frank Nazar since December 20th. Most teams in the league would crumble from there and have no chance with their top two centers out.

The Blackhawks struggled initially when Bedard went down, but there has been a resurgence. When they left for the holiday break, they were in last place in the entire NHL due to their slump. Since then, however, few NHL teams have been better.

Since Christmas, the team is 5-1-1. That includes their current four-consecutive-win streak and an undefeated record in the year 2026. This run has them back at NHL .500 with a record of 18-18-7 for 43 points. That puts them 3 points shy of the playoff line entering an idle Thursday.

"Celebrate, eat too much food, and come back," Connor Muphy said jokingly when asked what the team did during the Christmas break. "I think we're playing a lot of games right now, so that just gets you into the flow of just showing up to play, and guys are buying into playing a simple game and following the coach's game plan."

Whatever food they ate during that resting period has helped them. It seems like the surplus of games, especially at home, has helped this team pick up some momentum.

"Games matter right now," Jason Dickinson said. "[There are] three points separating us from a playoff spot. To keep climbing, keep pushing for points, trying to claw our way there, we're going to keep playing these tight games. Treat them like playoff games. There is no reason to take our foot off the gas."

Another reason for this winning streak is that the team is playing with urgency. They don't listen to what the perception of them is. With or without their star in the lineup, they are giving it their best effort every game because of what it means in the standings. They absolutely want to make the playoffs.

Like Murphy, Dickinson talked about the condensed schedule and how it is helping the team stay in a winning flow. There will be plenty of time to rest when the Olympic break comes around.

"It's exciting," Oliver Moore said of the streak. "I would be lying if I said it's not a ton of fun in here. With the group we have and coming to the rink every day, it's my favorite part of my day. We want to win. I think our process is what's allowing us to be really free. We're all on the same page."

When asked about what has allowed the team to surge following the holidays, Moore credited being more confident in their play, especially in one-goal matches. He also credited the young guys, which would include himself, for elevating their game in these situations.

The Blackhawks will try to make it five straight wins and 6-1-1 since Christmas on Friday night when they take on the Washington Capitals at the United Center.

