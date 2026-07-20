Projecting Connor Bedard’s Return From Shoulder Injury
This is a projection of Connor Bedard's return from his current shoulder surgery.
Over the weekend, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a five-year contract extension with a $15 million cap hit. This is a great deal for both sides, though it carries some risk for the Blackhawks as well.
If the five years don’t go particularly well from a team perspective, Bedard could decide he wants out. They didn’t get the max term, but Chicago did get a friendly cap hit based on how the league is trending.
Although this was exciting news for the player, the organization, and the fans, there is still the dark cloud of his current injury situation. Due to his recent shoulder surgery, Bedard has a timeline of four months for recovery.
That puts him in the window to return in about mid-November. There are a number of games during that time that may be suitable for a return.
On Saturday, November 14th, the Blackhawks will host the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. Bedard returning during a Saturday matinee would be a great time, as the organization could build some weekend hype and create an incredible setting.
The following Tuesday, November 17th, the Blackhawks will host the Toronto Maple Leafs. That would be a chance for Bedard to return against his friend/distant cousin Gavin McKenna, who was just the number one pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. For a variety of reasons, you know that Bedard is going to do everything he can to play in this game.
If Bedard isn’t back by their Thursday game (November 19th) against the Columbus Blue Jackets, then his recovery will be starting to linger longer than expected. This is their final home game before they hit a Western Canadian road trip, and everyone knows that Bedard will want to be back well before Chicago’s trip to his hometown of Vancouver.
Based on all these options, the Toronto game at the United Center would have the most off-ice juice, but the Blackhawks’ main concern is getting the face of their franchise healthy and back in the lineup when the time is right.
Don’t count out an early return for Bedard, either. There have been reports that they are aiming for him to beat out the four month projection. Bedard’s competitive drive and willingness to put in the work could do wonders for his recovery. No matter what, his return will provide an incredible spark for a team desperate to be relevant again.
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