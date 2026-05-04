Prospects Blackhawks Will Consider If Picking 3rd Or 4th

The Chicago Blackhawks may end up picking 3rd or 4th if the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery doesn't go their way. Still, they'd be getting a tremendous player.
If the Chicago Blackhawks win one of the two draft lottery spots, they will almost certainly end up with either Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg. There isn’t much intrigue there, given how secure they are in their draft status, but both forwards would be a tremendous help to the organization.
Beyond that is where the question marks start to come in. If the Blackhawks land the third or fourth pick, where will their mindset be? Would they still go with a forward, or will the move be to pivot to a defenseman?
One of these five players is likely going to be the selection for the Blackhawks if they were put in one of those non-lottery winning positions:
Caleb Malhotra - FWD
The Chicago Blackhawks like Caleb Malhotra as a player. If they wanted to go with another true center to play below Connor Bedard in the lineup, he'd be a great option. That would also likely push one (or both) of Frank Nazar or Anton Frondell to the wing in the long-term.
Malhotra is the son of former NHL forward Manny Malhotra, and he currently plays for the Brantford Bulldogs, whom the Blackhawks have scouted a lot. With the success of Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker in Brantford, drafting Malhotra would keep that strong olive branch going.
Keaton Verhoeff - D
The Chicago Blackhawks have Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel, who may end up being good top-pair defensemen one day. However, it is unclear if they are true number one guys, mostly because of their offensive ceilings.
To be a Norris-caliber player who leads teams to championships, you need a guy who is extremely strong in his own zone while chipping in offense at a high level. Keaton Verhoeff may have the skills to develop into that.
Coming off a year where he played at the University of North Dakota, he is ready to bring his puck skills to the NHL. In 36 NCAA games played, Verhoeff had 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points. He also had four assists in five games playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships as one of their youngest players.
It may take some time for the offense to show up at the pro level, but the tools are there to make him a consideration this high in the draft. Another year of college is likely going to be his route, which is perfect for his overall development.
Chase Reid - D
Chase Reid is a right-shot defenseman just like Verhoeff. He played 2025-26 in the OHL as a member of the Soo Greyhounds, where he had 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points in 45 games.
Next season, Reid will make the transition to the NCAA, which is the route a lot of CHL players are taking these days. He will play for Michigan State, which promises to be a really good team once again.
One of Reid's best abilities is his skating. His edge work makes him slippery when he has the puck, which makes his transition game as strong as any defender in the draft. The Blackhawks could use a defenseman like this, as he is hard to remove from the puck, which, combined with his speed, makes him so useful.
More than any defender that the Blackhawks currently have, Reid has an elite shot. He will score some big goals in the NHL once he learns the pro game. With the young star forwards that the Blackhawks currently have, a player like Reid would be excellent.
Tynan Lawrence - C
Tynan Lawrence is a raw forward who will be considered by every team drafting in the top seven. He could go as high as three and likely won't slip past seven or eight.
He started the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, but finished the year in the NCAA with the Boston University Terriers. In 18 games with BU, Lawrence scored two goals and had five assists for seven points.
When Lawrence gets to school next season, as a freshly drafted prospect, he will have the tools and opportunity to be one of the best players in the country. An NHL team will love adding a player like this to its organization.
Carson Carels - D
There might be a team that would rather have a left-shot defenseman. In that case, Carson Carels is the best option in the early stages of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Carels played the 2025-26 season with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL, where he scored 20 goals, 53 assists, and 73 points in 58 games played.
This might be the most unlikely of every player on here, but Kyle Davidson is not afraid to take the player he's most comfortable with, and a lot of teams will be comfortable with Carels' upside.
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