Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PM
Rickard Rakell did the Chicago Blackhawks a favor by blocking a trade to them.
The Chicago Blackhawks have been doing a lot to improve their team. There have been coaching additions, internal roster moves, and strategy changes. However, they still haven't made a trade that shakes everything up.
That doesn’t mean they haven’t tried, though. A recent report said they tried to acquire Rickard Rakell from the Pittsburgh Penguins, a formidable top-six winger. Blackhawks fans may remember him from his days as an Anaheim Ducks player, where he was also prolific.
In 884 games played with the Ducks and Penguins, Rakell has 268 goals and 312 assists for 580 points. He has also made many deep playoff runs, where his play seems to elevate even further.
During his NHL career, Rakell has played with superstars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Getzlaf, and Corey Perry. That experience would be great for someone like Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar.
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Chicago was, however, on Rakell’s no-trade list, so the Penguins were unable to offload him to the Blackhawks. Rakell earned and negotiated that right, and there is no reason to shame him for taking advantage of it. The Penguins are on a slow path to nowhere, but the vibes aren’t nearly as bad as they are with the Blackhawks.
The truth of the matter is that Rakell did the Blackhawks a huge favor by blocking that trade. For one, it may have been a bad reactionary move to their lousy start. Giving up future assets for an older player in response to a bad record is typically a recipe for disaster, as it would only make things worse. Rakell, 33, isn’t going to be the savior.
Also, Connor Bedard went down shortly after this report. What would have been the point of acquiring a player like Rakell if Bedard is not in the lineup? There is no point. Teams trying to make deep playoff runs make moves like that, not ones trying to come out of a rebuild.
Would it be bad to add a veteran like that over the summer? No. Because then he would be able to learn the team in camp and beyond. There would also be much more certainty about how he would fit in if it were done over the off-season.
This is a lost season. The best path forward for the Blackhawks now is to work on organizational development. That means continuing to see how good guys like Sam Rinzel and Frank Nazar can be, working with other young players, and monitoring the top prospects who are outside the NHL roster.
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