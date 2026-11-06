Roman Kantserov Is A Silver Lining On A Dark Blackhawks Cloud

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 6, 2026 11:59 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 11:59 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have a nice goal scorer in Roman Kantserov. He is a bright spot on a bad team.
The Chicago Blackhawks are as lousy as any team in the National Hockey League. At 4-12-1, their playoff hopes are over, and it is still multiple weeks before American Thanksgiving. At some point, changes are going to be made, as they always are with underperforming NHL teams.
However, no team lacks silver linings. For the Chicago Blackhawks, one of those is rookie forward Roman Kantserov. Sometimes he plays center, and other times (especially recently) he plays on the wing.
In Kantserov's last 7 games, all on the top line with Connor Bedard, he has a point in all of them. He is the first Blackhawks rookie to have a 7-game point streak since Jonathan Toews did so in 2007-08. Toews's went all the way up to 10.
Only Toews and Jeremy Roenick have had such a point streak as a rookie over the last 40 years. That is some elite company to find your name next to.
Entering action on Friday, while the Blackhawks are idle, Kantserov leads all NHL rookies with 8 goals. His 10 points are only 2 off the rookie scoring lead, which he is tied for 4th. If this type of goal-scoring and point-producing production continues, his name will start to be involved in the inevitable Calder Trophy conversations.
Anton Frondell is the other high-end rookie on the Blackhawks. He is the better all-around player, but offensive statistics are usually what catch the eyes of voters. Frondell is great defensively for a first-year player, and he is a top-ten rookie scorer with 8 points, but Kantserov's offensive totals are slightly more impressive at this time.
Chicago is unlikely to climb out of the hole that they have dug themselves into. However, there is room for the team to improve and not let this season go totally to waste. Seeing where Kantserov can take his goal (and point) totals is important for the future of the team.
Last season, Kantserov led the KHL in goal scoring at such a young age. During that time, he caught the attention of the hockey world and made it clear that he had what it takes to produce in the NHL. When they made him a 2nd-round pick (44th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, there was a lot of faith that he'd be a good player. So far, he's exceeded expectations.
Right now, Kantserov is on pace for 40 goals. That would be an impressive goal total for Connor Bedard or Patrick Kane in his prime. For Kantserov to reach a number like that would be as impressive a total as any rookie goal scorer has had in Blackhawks history.
Is it likely he gets that many? No. But if he can finish in the 20s and perhaps flirt with 30, he will make it clear that he is a long-term piece for their top-nine forward group as an above-average sniper in the NHL.
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