Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 25, 2026 5:12 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:12 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 5:47 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have a budding star in Roman Kantserov. His goal-scoring prowess from the KHL clearly translates to the NHL.
The Chicago Blackhawks have had more downs than ups so far this season. One of their major ups, however, has been the play of rookie forward Roman Kantserov. Chicago selected Kantserov in the 2nd round (44th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
In 2025-26, Kantserov led the KHL in goals with 36 in 63 games played as a member of Metallurg Magnitogorsk. That's impressive at any age, but being a 21-year-old prospect makes it even more notable.
When he first made the decision to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks and make the transition to the National Hockey League, the biggest question was how much his goal-scoring prowess would translate to the NHL.
It didn't take long to get the answer, not long at all. He didn't score for the first few games of the season, but he's been incredibly consistent since he scored his first. Through his first 24 career games in the NHL, he has led rookies with 13 goals. Add in his 5 assists, and you have the league's rookie leader in total scoring.
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Following his first career hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, he is proof that goal scoring comes naturally to him. Whether he's at center or on the wing, he is going to find the back of the net.
At this point, it isn't a question of it translating anymore; it's a question of whether or not he can win the Calder Trophy. There is still a chance that the rookie wall comes into play, but with the experience he has playing in the KHL as a pro, he may be less likely to deal with an issue like that.
Is he going to reach the 40-goal plateau as a rookie, as he is currently on pace for? That's a big maybe right now, but it is not out of the realm of possibility. Regardless of what number he finishes with, it's going to be more than acceptable for a rookie.
At first, it was fair to assume that his incredible shot would play a role in any sort of goal-scoring success that he has. Well, although that has certainly helped him, he is also willing to score in other ways. Kantserov has a nose for the net, and he has no problem tipping in pucks or cleaning up the garbage at the net-mouth.
The willingness to score "dirty goals" makes him even more dangerous than if he solely relied on his skill. These things come for him at even strength and on the power play, so there is variety.
Kantserov has made a few nice plays, and he does have the 5 assists, but time will tell if he becomes more prolific in his playmaking ability as well. If that happens as he gets older, his goal-scoring threat will increase.
Will he ever win a Selke Trophy for his defensive play? No. That's a work in progress, but he will be on the Chicago Blackhawks for years to come to score goals, not shut down the opposition's best players.
All in all, it's been a tremendous start for the young rookie. If he keeps it up, he will find himself somewhere on most Calder Trophy ballots.
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