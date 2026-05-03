Roman Kantserov’s KHL Season Is Over, Eligible To Sign With Blackhawks This Summer

Roman Kantserov's KHL season is officially over. He is now free to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks this summer.
The Chicago Blackhawks have an impressive crop of young talent throughout the organization. With a top-four pick coming in the 2026 NHL Draft, it is about to become an even stronger pipeline. The prospects already in place give the Blackhawks a bright future outlook.
One of those prospects, Roman Kantserov, was a second-round pick (44th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. Kantserov is a forward who has spent the last couple of seasons in the KHL with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.
In this most recent KHL regular season, Kantserov had 36 goals and 28 assists for 64 points in 63 games played. It was one of the best seasons a 21-year-old has ever had in the KHL.
Over the weekend, Kantserov and his Metallurg team lost their series to Ak Bars 4-1 in the Gagarin Cup semifinals. After being one of the best teams in the league all season long, they are now eliminated. In 15 playoff games, Kantserov had 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points.
Now that his year is done, he is free to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. His KHL deal will officially expire on May 31st, but negotiations may take some time. The decision is still being made on whether he will do it right away, but all signs point to him becoming an NHL player by next season.
When Kantserov first comes to North America, it will be a major transition for his overall game. Once he is used to the pro game on this side of the world, the talent is there for him to make an impact quickly.
Kantserov has the goal-scoring skills to take full advantage of good playmakers like Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, or Anton Frondell. He can also make plays himself, which will benefit the goal-scoring abilities of those aforementioned teammates.
It might take some time for this all to click, but bringing him over on his entry-level deal will mark a big milestone in his NHL career.
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