Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 26, 2026 6:09 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 6:09 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 to complete a road trip sweep.
The Chicago Blackhawks are officially coming off a 3-0 road trip. They entered it as the only team in the National Hockey League without a win on the road, and now they have won three in a row. They haven't beaten upper-tier NHL teams, but wins over the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, ahead of their win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night, will certainly boost their confidence.
It wasn't the most exciting Thanksgiving Eve victory of all time, but it was a victory nonetheless for the Blackhawks, who are now 5-1-1 since their 9-2 debacle against the Carolina Hurricanes a couple of weeks ago. The changes that they've made have clearly been helping them, in addition to a much lighter schedule.
This game was 0-0 after two full periods. Going into the final frame, they understood what a win could do for them as a group, and they got it done. Ethan Del Mastro threw one on net that was tipped past the goaltender by Cole Smith for the 1-0 lead. New Blackhawks waiver claim Luke Glendening made it possible by setting the screen in front.
Later on in the period, the Blackhawks' power play added to their lead. Roman Kantserov scored yet another goal to add to his rookie lead with 14. Patrick Kane made an incredible play to gain the zone before finding Sam Rinzel, who made a perfect pass to get it on a tee for Kantserov. At 2-0, the Blackhawks felt good about their chances.
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The Kraken made it a great finish as Jordan Eberle got them on the board with an extra attacker on the ice. Instead of folding and letting them tie it, however, the Blackhawks threw one into the empty net to seal a 3-1 victory. Roman Kantserov put it in to extend that rookie lead in goals and points.
Kantserov is on another level right now. Since 2000, only three rookies have had 15 goals in their first 25 games. Roman Kantserov is one of them, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin, who will both be in the Hall of Fame in the not-so-distant future.
Spencer Knight had his shutout bid broken with minutes left in the third period, but he was excellent overall. He made 29 saves on 30 Kraken shots. A lot of those stops came in the first two periods on high-danger chances while the game was still in the balance.
Overall, although it wasn't the most entertaining game, the Blackhawks can be proud of this victory because it took a village. Things are starting to come together. Although they are far from perfect and have a lot to work on, they are trending upward again.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will come home for a Black Friday matchup against the New York Rangers at the United Center.
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