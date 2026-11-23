Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 23, 2026 4:21 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:21 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks took care of business against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.
The Chicago Blackhawks, coming off a huge overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, had the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday. This time, they were facing the Vancouver Canucks in their building.
The Canucks were also heading into a back-to-back situation, and both of their games were at home. Despite this, their game against the Minnesota Wild was not over before the Blackhawks arrived in town. That pretty much erased any freshness advantage that the Canucks would have had with the Hawks having to travel.
The Blackhawks were facing some adversity in this game. Not only was it the first since the news broke about Connor Bedard choosing to undergo surgery on his shoulder, they were without Anton Frondell due to injury and Wyatt Kaiser due to a suspension.
From the puck drop, the Blackhawks had control of the hockey game. Frank Nazar scored a breakaway goal 35 seconds in, and the Blackhawks had a 1-0 lead. They never trailed again. In fact, Nazar's goal was the first of four unanswered goals by Chicago. Tyler Bertuzzi, Roman Kantserov, and Dominic Toninato added on from there to make it 4-0.
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The Canucks did find three goals throughout to crawl back into the game, but the Blackhawks were able to hang on for the win.
The story of the game was Roman Kantserov. After the team went up 4-0 and Vancouver started to get back in it, Kantserov added two more to complete his first career hat trick. He also added an assist for the four-point night.
Kantserov has led the NHL in rookie goal scoring for a while, a few games in a row, but he now leads all rookies in total scoring. It's been a sensational run for him. After leading the KHL in goals last season, it was fair to wonder if it would translate to the NHL, and it has in a big way.
Drew Commesso started this game in goal for the Chicago Blackhawks. It was his season debut in the NHL after coming in for Arvid Soderblom on a full-time basis. He made 22 saves on 25 shots and earned the victory while Spencer Knight was getting some rest on the bench. He didn't have much work early in the game, but he helped the Blackhawks survive a mid-to-late game push by the Canucks.
Overall, this was a great team win by the Blackhawks. It turned out to be a track meet at times, but that's what happens when two low-tier teams meet. At this point, seeing the young talent get better should be the number one goal.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will close out their three-game western road trip by heading down in the United States for one against the Seattle Kraken. That will come on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve.
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