Ryan Greene, Now A Double Digit Goal Scorer, Improves Whatever Line He's On

Ryan Greene isn't a flashy star offensive producer, but he improves every line that he's on for the Chicago Blackhawks.
When training camp opened for the 2025-26 season, the Chicago Blackhawks had many young forwards trying to crack the roster. One of them, Ryan Greene, came in as a long shot to make the team. His strong camp and preseason earned him a job on opening night, but everything after was earned.
On Saturday evening, Ryan Greene scored his 10th goal of the season, making him the 8th player on the team to reach double digits in goals. Greene also has 17 assists, which is tied for 9th on the team. Those 27 points rank 8th for the Blackhawks.
When Greene was at Boston University, he showed the skills of an NHL player without having the high-end production. He will contribute from time to time, but it’s his effectiveness in all three zones that makes him a winning hockey player. The things that made him great in college have translated to the NHL.
Jeff Blashill has had Greene play both on the wing and at center on all four lines throughout the season. Regardless of his placement, he has brought the same game every night.
"I think Greene's game doesn't matter if he's at center or wing," Blashill said of Greene's position. "It matters when he skates and wins puck battles. That, to me, is when he plays his best."
The head coach has had no issue putting the rookie out there in all situations. There are some elite lines in the NHL, and Greene has been trusted out there against them.
There have also been plenty of special teams minutes this season for Ryan Greene. He plays on the second power play unit and has for most of the season. He also kills penalties on the top unit. This versatility is a big part of Greene's game, and he doesn't mind doing whatever the coaching staff asks of him.
"I feel comfortable at both," Greene said of playing wing and center. I've kind of bounced back and forth, so wherever coach wants to play me, I need to prepare and get myself ready to do the best I can in that position."
Greene's likely long-term situation is him as a bottom-six forward at either wing or center. His ability to defend and generate offense in spurts makes him an ideal guy at this part of the lineup. They'd like him to finish more of his chances, which may come with more time and reps in the NHL.
Despite his long-term outlook, there is no denying that he's been a solid linemate for a superstar talent like Connor Bedard this season. Bedard likely would have had a 90-point season instead of a 70-point season if he had never hurt his shoulder in December, and a lot of that success came with Greene by his side.
Although reaching the double-digit mark for goals is nice for a rookie like Greene, he isn't satisfied in the slightest.
"Still a lot of missed chances," Greene said when asked about scoring 10 on the year. "It doesn't sit well. You want to see more pucks in the net."
All season long, Blashill has talked about having "winning hockey players" up and down the lineup. Greene is one of those. He is a multi-skilled player who has no issues with playing on a first line, a fourth line, or somewhere in the middle.
Greene is also not content with having a strong rookie season for himself. He wants to win. Players like him don't grow on trees, especially ones who willingly accept and execute certain roles.
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