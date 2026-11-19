Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 19, 2026 5:12 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 5:12 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks took a chance by drafting Sam Rinzel, and he seems to be working out well lately.
There are a lot of negatives surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks midway through November. At 6-13-2, Chicago’s 14 points are tied for the second-fewest in the league going into Thursday night’s action. However, through all of that, a handful of silver linings exist.
One of those silver linings is the apparent offensive development in Sam Rinzel’s game. On Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rinzel had 3 assists, which made it 3 straight games with multiple assists. It also made it 10 points in his last 8 games.
It’s been a nice mix of impact for Sam Rinzel, with 4 assists on the power play and 6 at even strength. Offensively, he’s been great for this young team as it finds its footing.
"I thought he played a really good game," head coach Jeff Blashill said of Rinzel after the win over the Leafs. "Even though we took him off that matchup, it was just a strength thing. He is playing with a lot of confidence, moving the puck efficiently, jumping in the play, and defending hard. Those things don't always mean points, but when you check well, you usually have the puck more. When you have the puck more, you have the opportunity for more points."
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When Blashill talks about taking him off the matchup, he meant that he put more defensive-minded players out against Auston Matthews, who is the type of NHL player that you come up with special strategies against. This allowed them to use Rinzel in a way that plays more to his strengths, and it worked.
It is important for Rinzel to defend well and make sure that the coaches see it that way. It is always nice to get your points as a player, but every team wants its players to be responsible, especially defensemen. Rinzel does recognize that playing the right way is playing a role in his recent point-scoring streak.
"Just being efficient," Rinzel said, on what's been clicking for him. "Moving pucks up quick, skating when I can skate. [My defensive game] can be frustrating at times for me. I know I can do it. I'm long, rangy, and can skate, be physical when I know I can be physical. It feels good [to collect points], and it always feels better when you win."
Sometimes, these young defensemen come into the NHL and struggle, only for folks to ridicule them for it. This is the hardest position to develop, and it takes time. Rinzel is starting to show the fruits of that development labor.
Frank Nazar, a forward, has been as hot as Rinzel. The two of them feed off each other at times when they are out there together. When asked about what changed for Rinzel, Frank Nazar didn't have an answer, but he did smile, knowing that they are starting to heat up.
"He's always had that skill," Nazar said. "I've known him my whole life, watched him play; he's always been able to make those plays."
Without Connor Bedard in the lineup for the foreseeable future, these guys are going to have to carry some of the team during that stretch. Rinzel isn't going to have two points every night, and quite frankly, neither is Nazar, but playing with the swagger that they have over the last couple of games will make this ugly stretch without Bedard more manageable.
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