"I thought he played a really good game," head coach Jeff Blashill said of Rinzel after the win over the Leafs. "Even though we took him off that matchup, it was just a strength thing. He is playing with a lot of confidence, moving the puck efficiently, jumping in the play, and defending hard. Those things don't always mean points, but when you check well, you usually have the puck more. When you have the puck more, you have the opportunity for more points."