Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 21, 2026 11:44 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 11:44 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 for their first road win of the season. Sam Rinzel stayed hot with the winner.
The Chicago Blackhawks are back on the road. Their first of a three-game trip out west came in Alberta, Canada, as they paid a visit to the Calgary Flames. The Scotiabank Saddledome is in its final season before the Flames move across the street, but the Blackhawks will make one more trip there in March.
Once again, the Blackhawks went to battle with another squad considered to be “lottery bound” by screen time. They see the Blackhawks in the same vein, so both sides expect to win.
The game began with some fireworks. Just 4 seconds in, Dillon Boucher and Adam Klapka dropped the gloves to set the tone. From there, the Flames got off to a better start, as they scored the only goal of the first period. At 10:45 of the opening frame, Ryan Strome made it 1-0. Overall, the Flames were the better team after 20 minutes.
In the second period, things opened up a lot more. The Blackhawks also played much better, outscoring the Flames 3-1. Roman Kantserov, Ryan Donato, and Patrick Kane scored the three goals for Chicago. For Kane, that was his first goal since opening night in Vegas, snapping the longest goal drought of his career.
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Two of those goals were assisted by Sam Rinzel, who now has multi-assist efforts in five straight games. Only two other players, Denis Savard and Stan Mikita, have ever done that. Rinzel is the first defenseman. No NHL blue liner has more points since Halloween.
In the final frame, Yegor Sharangovich tied the game for the Flames at 1:14. From there, they started to take over in terms of time on attack, shots, and checking. There was a late push by the Blackhawks as well, but overtime was required as both Spencer Knight and Dustin Wolf had strong finishes in net.
At the end of regulation time, Spencer Knight was out of position, and the Flames attempted a wraparound that was saved by Rinzel. He blocked it with the blade of his stick, using tremendous strength to hold on and keep the puck out.
In overtime, the Blackhawks controlled play for most of the frame, and they eventually earned a power play due to their pursuit of the net. Roman Kantserov appeared to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 win. The team celebrated, and the coaches left the bench. However, the situation room in Toronto determined that the play was offsides.
Once the ice cleared and the coaches got back on the bench, play had to resume. With 14 seconds left separating these two teams from a shootout, Rinzel capped off his big afternoon to give his team the win.
A lot has been made recently of Rinzel's play, mostly his playmaking from the back end, but he did a little bit of everything. A goal-line save and three points (including the game-winning goal in overtime) were more than enough to make him the first star of the game.
During this game, there were a couple of events that may change Chicago's lineup ahead of their next game. For one, Wyatt Kaiser took a major penalty for hitting the head of the Flames' Martin Popisil. He might be hearing from the league on this one.
Anton Frondell also left the game with an injury. Jeff Blashill had been saying that Frondell was dealing with an injury lately, so it is fair to wonder why he was dressed in the first place, but now an update is awaited. One will be provided when it becomes available.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will have a quick turnaround. On Sunday night, they will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the first of 3 meetings between the two clubs.
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