September Dates To Remember On Blackhawks Calendar

Here we are again, the great month of September. After a long summer, the NHL is going to awaken from its hibernation in preparation for the 2025-26 season.

The Chicago Blackhawks haven't played since the middle of April, but there were two months of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the draft, and free agency to keep everyone on edge through the middle of July. Since then, however, things have gone mostly quiet.

The Frank Nazar contract extension news a couple of weeks ago was enough to get people excited, but September is where there will be some real hockey being played alongside the news cycle returning with more interesting storylines.

As the month moves along, there will be plenty of things on the calendar to watch out for. These are the most important dates this month:

Sep. 5 - Single Game Tickets On Sale

Sep. 13 - Tom Kurver's Prospect Showcase Begins

Sep. 23 - Preseason Game 1 - @ Detroit Red Wings

Sep. 27 - Preseason Game 2 @ St. Louis Blues

Sep. 28 - Preseason Game 3 - @ Minnesota Wild

Sep. 30 - Preseason Game 4 - vs Detroit Red Wings

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks home games at the United Center starting on Friday, September 5th. This is everyone's first opportunity to secure seats for the best moments at home this season.

The Tom Kurvers' Prospect Showcase, which features the Blackhawks, Wild, and Blues, will take place in the middle of the month. After originally being scheduled to take place in Chicago, it will now take place in Minnesota, as construction continues on Fifth Third Arena. Instead, Chicago will host it in 2026.

On September 23rd, the preseason will begin, and hockey will officially be back. The games won't count until October 7th, but there will be six warm-up games to get them ready. Four of them take place in the month of September.

Although September is mostly just an appetizer for the main course that is the regular season, it is hockey nonetheless.

