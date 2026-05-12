Sharks Trading 2nd Overall Pick Could Change The Whole Draft For Blackhawks

If the San Jose Sharks trade the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the entire outlook would change for the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks have the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after falling two spots in the draft lottery.
There is hope that Ivar Stenberg, a perfect fit for the rebuilding Blackhawks, falls to them at four. Most assume that Gavin McKenna will be taken by the Toronto Maple Leafs first overall, but it is the San Jose Sharks who must comply for Stenberg to end up wearing Blackhawks red.
One of those teams is the San Jose Sharks, who jumped up from nine to claim the second overall pick via the lottery. That bit of luck gives them options for this draft. They need defense help when it comes to long-term prospects.
Given that, will they take Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, or Carson Carels? If they do, and the Vancouver Canucks take Caleb Malhotra, that leaves Stenberg for Chicago. Some believe that Vancouver would pass on Stenberg in favor of Malhotra for a variety of reasons, including the fact that he's a true center, his father is their AHL affiliate's coach, and his game matches a need for them as an organization more.
Taking a defender second overall would be a reach for the Sharks. It's just a slight reach, but a reach nonetheless. They could consider moving down a handful of spots and still get one of their defensemen while adding more assets to their organization from the team trading up.
The Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Calgary Flames are all candidates to consider a move for San Jose's pick. If it isn't Chicago, it could throw a major curveball at Kyle Davidson.
One of New York or Calgary would almost certainly take Stenberg if Toronto takes McKenna. San Jose probably isn't dropping below six either, so they can ensure they get one of the top defenders.
If the Sharks were to move out of the top two and it wasn't Chicago moving into it, they wouldn't get any of McKenna, Stenberg, or Malhotra, the three players they could use the most. At that point, if they didn't trade down themselves, they'd be taking a defenseman as well.
Don't count out the Blackhawks being the team that moves into the second overall pick either, though. They have the assets needed to make a move up like that. Not only can they offer San Jose the chance to move back just two spots, which is the prime spot for them to take a defenseman, along with other high-level draft picks and defensive-minded prospects.
Every team ahead of Chicago is a Wild Card at this point in time, but the San Jose Sharks begin the true intrigue as the draft draws closer.
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