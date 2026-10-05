Simon Edvinsson Is Worth Considering For Kyle Davidson, Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 5, 2026 3:11 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 3:11 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks may need to consider adding a stud young defenseman if he's actually out there via trade.
Elliotte Friedman reported some news on Saturday night that will eventually create a big change in the National Hockey League. According to Friedman, the top insider in the game, Simon Edvinsson prefers to be traded away from the Detroit Red Wings.
This is going to be a tough blow to the Red Wings organization in a long line of them. After a summer filled with drama, mostly surrounding former captain Dylan Larkin (who is still with them), they now have to consider honoring the request of a young player whom they thought would be a core piece of their puzzle.
Detroit doesn’t even have a full-time general manager to deal with these things. Shawn Horcoff is the interim, and it’s on him to be the decision-maker for the time being. He may end up the full-time guy if he works out these issues correctly, so there is pressure on him as an individual as well.
Edvinsson is a young defenseman who hasn’t yet blossomed into a star, which is his potential, but he is already a great young top-four guy. He’s the type of defenseman who is good for any partner because of his ability to defend and transfer the puck up the ice. Whatever the team needs from him, he can provide.
He can’t continue to make progress in his development as a 23-year-old playing the hardest position in the sport without playing games, which is currently happening due to a contract stalemate. The now-fractured relationship plus the turmoil around the team are the key reasons for this trade request.
One team that may be interested in a player like Edvinsson is the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hawks have a lot of interesting young defensemen, but none of them have grown into a legit number one. They likely wouldn't have traded for Bowen Byram if one of them stood out early in their career.
Now that the Blackhawks do have Byram, there is more room for development lower in the lineup. Edvinsson is someone who is already a proven NHL player with the ceiling of a star. Like most young players at that position, his offense is a bit ahead of his defense, but his defense has been solid too.
Edvinsson has experience playing with a star like Moritz Seider. With that experience, he could play with a proven player like Byram as well. At his age, he would also fit in with a lot of Chicago's budding core, including their many young defenders.
What would a team like the Blackhawks have to give up for Edvinsson? Well, for one, they are not even in the same conference, so there is no "rivalry tax" there. Also, the fact that this report is out in the public eye certainly doesn't raise the price. It's a nightmare situation for Detroit, but it's the fact of the matter.
A mix of draft picks, a good young NHL defender and/or forward, and prospects can be expected in return for a player with a high ceiling like Edvinsson. With the way that the Blackhawks have defended so far this season, taking a chance like this is something to think about if the price is right.
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