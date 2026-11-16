Spencer Knight Speaks On Playing All 60 Minutes, Blowing 4-0 Lead, & More

"It's a 60-minute hockey game, so I don't really look at it as a comeback. When we're up, when we're down, it's a 60-minute game, not a 20-minute game," Knight said. "It happens; we just have to keep moving. I think it's good for us to experience times when we're playing from behind but also playing with a lead, 'cause that's really different. It's something you want to learn how to do."