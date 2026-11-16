Spencer Knight Speaks On Playing All 60 Minutes, Blowing 4-0 Lead, & More

Chicago Blackhawks
611 Members•3,377 Posts
Nov 16, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 12:00 PM
After the Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Winnipeg Jets, Spencer Knight spoke about it and other topics.
The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 at the United Center on Saturday afternoon, despite leading 4-0 at one point in the game. The Jets have a knack for making these big time comebacks, and the Blackhawks are the latest victim.
One of the plays that swung the momentum came as a result of some bad luck for Blackhawks’ goaltender Spencer Knight. When he wanted to play the puck behind the net, which he is very good at, his stick got stuck between two of the boards. He was unable to get it out, and that caused him to allow a fluky goal to Kyle Connor.
Mark Scheifele’s forecheck forced Knight to abandon his stick and rush back to the front of the net, but it was too late by the time he got there. That goal made it 4-2 and continued their comeback.
After the game, Knight spoke on what happened there, plus a variety of other topics. For one, there isn’t much you can do about the play where his stick got stuck; there isn’t an adjustment he can make to keep that one-in-a-million situation from happening again.
Related stories
"I've seen it happen before, but it was the first time it happened to me," Knight said. "You don't really know what to do. It's kind of a weird thing. Maybe we can see if we can [fix the board]."
Outside of the issue with Knight's stick getting stuck, it was a poor way to lose a hockey game for the team as a whole, but the goaltender has a very unique way of evaluating it.
"It's a 60-minute hockey game, so I don't really look at it as a comeback. When we're up, when we're down, it's a 60-minute game, not a 20-minute game," Knight said. "It happens; we just have to keep moving. I think it's good for us to experience times when we're playing from behind but also playing with a lead, 'cause that's really different. It's something you want to learn how to do."
For being just 25 years old, Spencer Knight has seen a lot in the NHL. He has backed up a legend, has his name on the Stanley Cup, and has played on some really bad hockey teams. His perspective is something to think about and consider for that reason. He isn't going to let a bad stretch take away from his goal of being a good goaltender on a good team.
"I've seen it before," Knight said of the disappointment that the team is facing. "It happens in hockey. I've had it happen on good teams, and been on the other side of that. That's hockey."
One aspect of Chicago's game that hasn't been a total disaster is their penalty kill. They enter this new week 15th in the league with a 78.1 percent kill rate. In the loss to Winnipeg, they killed a huge 2-minute 5-on-3 penalty where two players took a minor on the same play. As they say, the goaltender has to be the best penalty killer on the ice for it to be successful.
The problem is, when you get into too much penalty trouble, guys like Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane, Roman Kantserov, and Tyler Bertuzzi are getting less offensive zone time. That can hurt a team trying to build on and maintain a lead.
"I think we did a good job of killing it off," Knight said. "Just have to carry the momentum from that. You can try to pinpoint what goes wrong and where, but when you come back, coaches will do their thing: look at what happens. For me, I just focus on what I can do next."
To be honest, it isn't Spencer Knight's job to think about the penalty kill giving the opposition momentum. No matter what the situation on the ice is, his job is to keep the puck from entering his net. On this team, that is much easier said than done.
Before this homestand started, Knight was very vocal about his frustrations following the demotion of Arvid Soderblom. He doesn't believe that it was his fault and that the team let him down.
On Sunday, the Blackhawks traded Soderblom to the New York Rangers. Now, Knight's primary backup is permanently going to be Drew Commesso, who has yet to make his season debut in the NHL after starting the year with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.
If the Blackhawks expect either of these goalies to have success, they will continue to work on developing that system into one that they truly know how to play.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
4
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy