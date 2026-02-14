Teravainen & Finland Beat Italy To Close Out Group B Play

The Chicago Blackhawks only have one roster player in Milano Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. That would be Teuvo Teravainen of Team Finland.
On Saturday, Team Finland just completed their final game of the round-robin style group play with an 11-0 victory over the host country of Italy.
Finland opened the tournament with a tough loss to Slovakia, but they bounced back with a huge win over their arch-rival, Sweden. Now, at 2-1, they will go into the elimination stages of the Olympics feeling much better about their game.
In the win, Teravainen had 15:55 of ice time with one shot and one assist. He didn't have a big game on the scoresheet, but he was as active as anyone for Finland when it came to chances for himself and others.
The entire Finnish attack was on their game against an Italian team that was outmatched. Finland ended up outshooting Italy 62-15.
This win clinched a Group B win for Slovakia. They are also 2-1 alongside Finland and Sweden, but they hold the tiebreaker, which is goal differential in the games between the tied teams.
1. Slovakia (2-1)
2. Finland (2-1)
3. Sweden (2-1)
4. Italy (0-3)
The Finns will now wait to see where they land in the elimination rounds. One second place team is going to be the fourth seed and get a bye into the quarterfinals, and Finland could be that team. Their blowout win over Italy could come in handy if any tie-breakers come into effect.
This win for Finland has a chance to impact the United States or Canada as well. Sweden, a 2-1 third-place team, could now be an opponent for one of them in the quarterfinals.
That is not an ideal draw for one of the two favorites in the tournament, as Sweden is just a tick below them and the only other Olympic roster fully made up of NHL players.
Things could have gotten ugly for Finland, a perennial hockey powerhouse, after that opening game loss to Slovakia. Instead, they wore it and came out stronger in the next two games. Their win over Italy seemed like a foregone conclusion, but getting a win against Sweden immediately after their tough loss saved their tournament vibes.
As mentioned previously, Finland is in a good spot since it dropped 11 on the Italians. Second-place teams are going to be trying to win big to compete with that, but it isn't an easy challenge.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.