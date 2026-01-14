Teuvo Teravainen Injury Update, Other Notes From Blackhawks Practice

Before practice on Wednesday, Frank Nazar skated on his own. He was wearing a non-contact sweater for the short skate. He has been out with an injury to his jaw since December 20th. There is still more time to go, but he is progressing.
When the full team came out, Connor Bedard was out there. He missed Monday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to the stomach bug that has been circulating, but he is back and ready to go. He said after practice that he tried to give it a go for that game, but he wasn't able to make it happen due to the illness.
The bug is still spreading, however, as Sam Lafferty missed practice due to being sick. It is unclear if he will be available in their next game against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Teuvo Teravainen is the last player who was missing from practice. He is not gone due to the illness. An upper-body injury is keeping him off the ice. Teravainen sustained the injury in the Oilers game and did not return.
After the game on Monday, Blashill said he wasn't sure the extent of it, but he provided an update on Wednesday. Teravainen will be out against the Flames and is questionable for Saturday against the Boston Bruins. At this point, he is simply day-to-day.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Bertuzzi-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Donato-Moore-Lardis
Foligno-Dach-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Levshunov
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Knight
Soderblom
Connor Bedard is not going to be taking faceoffs for a while as he eases his way back from his shoulder injury, but he will still play like a center once the puck is dropped.
After Wednesday's practice, he said that whoever is first back between him and Ryan Greene will act as the center, putting emphasis on communication. Bedard is incredibly skilled, and Greene is wildly smart, so this is a solid duo on the top line.
With Teravainen out of the lineup, there are changes to the forward lines, but Oliver Moore is sticking at center with Nick Lardis on one of his wings. This duo has been working out well, and this time they skated with Ryan Donato during practice.
We will see during the morning skate which goaltender is in the starter's crease and how the lines are based on who is available.
