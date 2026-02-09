Teuvo Teravainen May Start As a Top-Six Forward With Team Finland

Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen may end up in the top six for Team Finland to start the Olympics.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teräväinen will represent his country of Finland at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. They are amongst the powers in hockey when it comes to best-on-best play.
The depth on this team might not match Canada, the United States, or even Sweden, but they will play a system that allows them to defend well and generate offense by taking advantage of their opponents' mistakes.
During the early stages of their practice, Teräväinen has been skating on the second line with Sebastian Aho and Artturi Lehkonen. A top-six role works for Teräväinen, who has been a great offensive player throughout his career.
Granlund-Hintz-Rantanen
Lehkonen-Aho-Teräväinen
Luostarinen-Lundell-Kakko/Kapanen
Armia-Haula-Tolvanen
Kiviranta
Lindell-Heiskanen
Määttä-Jokiharju
Mikkola-Ristolainen
Lehtonen-Matinpalo
Saros
Lankinen
Korpisalo
Teräväinen has spent a lot of time playing with Aho during his NHL career. When they were teammates in Carolina, they formed two-thirds of a strong line that led a playoff-caliber team every year. With Lehkonen at the Olympics, they have the tools to be a high-end two-way line.
Combine that group with the top line of Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Mikael Granlund, and you have one of the best top-six groups in the tournament.
In practice, Teräväinen has been skating on the second power play unit. It looks like he is going to be one of the go-to forwards when it comes to producing offense. For a team that lacks depth scoring, Teräväinen is one of the keys to having enough to make a run through the tournament.
