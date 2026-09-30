Teuvo Teravainen Will Get His Chance To Play For Blackhawks After All

It took one game for Teuvo Teravainen's services to be needed back in the Chicago Blackhawks lineup.
The Chicago Blackhawks went with Andrew Mangiapane over Teuvo Teravainen in the first game of the regular season after the two battled for playing time during training camp. It came somewhat as a surprise that Teravainen was in that position based on the career he's had, but Jeff Blashill is committed to playing the lineup that he thinks has the best chance to win.
The Blackhawks had a tough loss to open their season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, but they didn't lose just the game. They also lost Mangiapane, who played one shift in the second period before leaving the game due to injury.
After the game was over, Jeff Blashill told reporters that Mangiapane was going to miss the rest of the road trip (Thursday vs Utah, Saturday vs Buffalo). His status beyond that is unclear.
On Wednesday, Mangiapane returned to Chicago, where he would be evaluated further. Whether he is able to play in Chicago's home opener on October 6th still remains to be seen, but he won't be with the team for the next handful of days.
During their practice on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, ahead of their game against the Utah Mammoth, Teravainen was inserted into the line rushes with nobody rotating in for him. He skated on the second line's left wing with Roman Kantserov in the middle and Nick Lardis on the right.
Teravainen was unable to lock himself into the opening-night lineup with his play during camp and the preseason, but he has been gifted another golden opportunity. It's on him to run with it.
The lines were probably going in the blender anyway, but the addition of Teravainen is part of a very interesting shakeup. The top line will feature Patrick Kane and Tyler Bertuzzi on the wings, with Anton Frondell in the middle.
Kane played much better once placed with Tyler Bertuzzi in Tuesday night's loss, and Blashill is keeping them together for now. For Anton Frondell, this is a great opportunity early in the year to get going.
With another injury or illness for the rest of the road trip, the Blackhawks would likely just dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. They have 8 blue-liners on the roster, which is why there isn't an extra forward besides Teravainen, with Mangiapane leaving.
If at any point they have to make a call-up, you'd think that Landon Slaggert is the first option, with Dominic Toninato in the mix as well. There are also AJ Spellacy and Sacha Boisvert down in Rockford waiting for their chance to become NHL regulars.
Jeff Blashill and Kyle Davidson are likely not thrilled that there is already an injury to keep an eye on, but that is the nature of hockey. Connor Bedard will be back before long, which will add an elite talent to the forward group. When that happens, everyone will slot down into more fitting roles, which will make everyone better. A guy like Teuvo Teravainen has until then to keep himself dressed in the lineup.
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