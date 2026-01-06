“There's No Hard Feelings For Me”: Connor Bedard Has Classy Reaction To Being Left Off Canada’s Olympic Roster

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard did everything he could to be an Olympian. He improved his speed, emphasized his defensive game, and is a superstar offensive producer. He hurt his shoulder in December, but he was a top 5 NHL scorer at the time of his injury.

Ahead of practice on Tuesday, Bedard was out there skating once again. This time, however, he was shooting the puck. That’s a sign that he will be back soon. Jeff Blashill ruled him out for Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues, but then it’s day-to-day after that.

Bedard did not crack the initial roster for Team Canada, despite his production and the fact that he will be back playing well before they depart for Milan. After practice was complete, Bedard spoke on his snub.

"There's disappointment for sure,” Bedard said. “Everyone in Canada would want to be on that team or any country that's going, but there are so many great players. They've got tough decisions to make, so obviously you respect that. It's a great team; you can't really be mad at the roster they picked. There's no hard feelings for me."

Connor Bedard is a classy person, and this was a classy response. He knows the incredible talent pool that Canada has to choose from. They have historically built their rosters based on having every type of player, not just goal scorers. He did everything he needed to do, and they left him off. That’s their decision.

Bedard also confirmed that he is an injury replacement option for Hockey Canada. Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers also said the same thing, which tells you that GM Doug Armstrong will base his replacements on whoever it is that gets hurt. If a goal-scoring offensive playmaker were to be injured, that may be what gets Bedard the call to get on the team.

Last week, Jeff Blashill talked about Bedard being a winning hockey player. He believes that if more people realized that about Bedard, he would have made the roster. By the 2030 Olympic Games, it won’t be a secret anymore.

When Bedard returns to the Chicago lineup, likely later in the week or next week, expect him to come out strong. He wants to be great. He wants to be an Olympian. He has proven that success follows him everywhere he goes, and he will work very hard to meet all of his goals.

