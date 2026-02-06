Top 10 Chicago Blackhawks Prospects Entering Olympic Break

Sacha Boisvert had an incredible year at North Dakota last year as a freshman. After transferring to Boston University ahead of 2025-26, things haven’t gone quite as well. He is still having a productive year, but injuries have kept him from taking the step that many thought he would. Will this keep him at BU for one extra season? It may. He may also still turn pro. Even with his slightly lowered stock, he still projected to be a solid NHL contributor.