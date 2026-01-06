Tyler Bertuzzi’s Is Trying To Stay Level Headed During His Best Goal Scoring Season

The Chicago Blackhawks are trending upward again. After a rough patch in the middle of December, they are right back in the mix. They are playing really well, and it started after the holiday break. They are not likely to be a playoff team, but they have pieces that give them a chance to win every night.

One of the key veterans on the team is Tyler Bertuzzi, a highly productive forward. With Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar out, he carries even more of the offensive burden.

Bertuzzi currently has 22 goals and 12 assists for 34 points in 39 games played. His assist total is not going to break any records, although it will end the year at a respectable number.

Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal scoring, especially with his ability to score from all areas of the ice, is where he is a weapon for Chicago. He doesn’t drive a line, but he is a wonderful complementary winger who scores big goals.

After his hat trick on Sunday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, Bertuzzi opened up a little bit about his situation. This is the best scoring year of his career so far, and he wants to make sure he keeps it together while it’s happening.

"I've been feeling good," Bertuzzi said on his year as a whole. "I'm sticking with the program and staying even-keeled".

Bertuzzi's 22 goals have him set up to break his career high of 30, which he set in the 2021-22 season as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Right now, he is on pace for 44 goals, which would break his career best by 14 goals. It's been a while since the Blackhawks have had a 40-goal scorer, but it's not out of reach for Bertuzzi at this point.

Staying even-keeled, as he said, is a key to his success. He will continue his contributions on the ice if he sticks with what is working for him. Hanging out in front of the net, especially on the power play, is where he finds his best chances. Few players in the league are as good from a foot outside of the blue paint as Bertuzzi.

He has had to share the ice with a plethora of linemates this season due to injuries throughout the roster, but his production remains consistent regardless. As long as he stays healthy and keeps with this mindset, he will put up career numbers.

