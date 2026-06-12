Tynan Lawrence Envies Connor Bedard's Most Special Quality

At the NHL Draft Combine, Tynan Lawrence admitted envy of Connor Bedard's greatest quality.
Draft prospects get asked a lot of questions at the Scouting Combine, some of them silly, but some of them generate interesting answers.
One of the prospects, Tynan Lawrence, had an answer that relates to the Chicago Blackhawks and one of their stars.
Lawrence, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, was asked what attribute he would add to his game from another player currently in the NHL. His answer was the shot that Connor Bedard possesses.
Of course, that's not a bad answer in the slightest. He didn't say Connor McDavid's speed, Cale Makar's Skating, or Sasha Barkov's two-way game. Bedard's shot is what he wants.
Coming out of the Regina Pats, Bedard's ability to shoot was considered to be his best attribute. He has shown why in the NHL, as he already has 75 goals in 219 games played at 20 years old. His first career 30-goal season came in 2025-26, and he's only going to improve from there.
As for Tynan Lawrence, it's never bad to continue working to add things to your overall game. If he improves his shot, the team that drafts him is certainly going to be excited that they did.
At one point during his season, Lawrence was considered to be a top-five pick. In reality, he's probably going to land in the 6-10 range, but there is a lot of faith that he's going to be an NHL regular one day. Whether he becomes a star or not remains to be seen.
It's not likely that he'll ever develop Bedard's shot, mostly because that's the type of skill that you're born with, but the desire to improve will help him become a better player in that regard.
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