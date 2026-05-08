What Blackhawks Top-Six Could Look Like With Roman Kantserov Inserted

This is what the top six of the Chicago Blackhawks could look like with Roman Kantserov added to the mix.
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to sign Roman Kantserov. On Friday, it was announced that he would terminate his KHL contract in an effort to pursue his career in the National Hockey League.
After leading the KHL in goals and having one of the best seasons for a player of his age in league history, he is more than ready to take on life in the NHL. His firepower will be more than welcomed by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Af far as Kantserov's age, he'll turn 22 right before the start of the 2026-27 season. He fits right in with Chicago's budding core. He also has the skills necessary to skate with a lot of their top players.
When he arrives, he is almost certainly going to get a shot in the top-six forward group. The combos could look something like this:
With Anton Frondell playing center and Frank Nazar playing wing:
Nazar - Bedard - Bertuzzi
Moore - Frondell - Kantserov
Roman Kantserov getting a chance on the second line would be a solid beginning for him in the NHL. He wouldn't have the pressure of being on the top line, which could help ease him in while also giving him an opportunity with great players.
Anton Frondell is already looking like a strong two-way player, and he has admitted to emphasizing that part of his game. With Oliver Moore's speed, this line looks great on paper with a bit of everything.
Frank Nazar would then play on the top line with Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi, who each had 30 goals in 2025-26.
With Frank Nazar playing center and Anton Frondell playing wing:
Frondell - Bedard - Bertuzzi
Moore - Nazar - Kantserov
This is the same look, except Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar are flipped. They are different players who bring different elements to the game, but both have skills that could make Kantserov more comfortable.
Nazar has a certain level of speed and playmaking ability that may help Kantserov take better advantage of his shot. Frondell is also capable of bringing everything he does well while on the wing.
With the luxury of Roman Kantserov starting his career with Connor Bedard:
Nazar - Bedard - Kantserov
Moore - Frondell - Bertuzzi
There could also be a world where they have no problem putting him on the top line with Connor Bedard. That is two players with incredible releases playing on the same line. It could work because they are also both known for being solid playmakers as well. With someone like Frank Nazar on the other wing, it could be an incredibly high-octane line.
Other players who could be in the mix to play in the top six with Roman Kantserov:
The Blackhawks could realistically use Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene, Nick Lardis, or any player they bring in via a trade or signing this summer. With Roman Kantserov in the mix, along with more help possibly on the way, this could be a very productive group in 2026-27.
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