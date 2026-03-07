With Deep Sadness And A Heavy Heart, The Blackhawks Mourn Passing Of Legendary Troy Murray

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Saturday that legendary broadcaster and alumnus Troy Murray has passed away at the age of 63 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
The Hawks selected Murray with their third-round pick (57th overall) in the 1980 NHL Draft. He went on to become one of the best two-way centers in the league, including a Selke Trophy in the 1985-86 season.
Over the course of his NHL career, Murray scored 230 goals and had 354 assists in 915 games played. As a defensive specialist, his offensive production was not too shabby, hence the 1986 Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward. He received votes for the award in 7 other seasons besides his winning one.
After leaving Chicago as a player, Murray spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Colorado Avalanche. With Winnipeg, he served as team captain, and he won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996, which turned out to be his final season as a player.
Troy Murray then returned to Chicago to be their color commentator on the radio, where he became a local legend. For being a Calgary native, he was a favorite in Chicago for a variety of reasons that go beyond his playing career. His deep knowledge of the game and incredible insight made him one of the best broadcasters in the world for over two decades.
Murray was also very active as an NHL alumnus, as the President of the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. For a long time, he played a key role in the comfort of former players once their careers ended.
After Murray announced his cancer diagnosis in 2021, he continued to fight hard. He worked in the broadcast booth for as long as his body allowed him, and he remained one of the greats until his time was done. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He is proof that a person can truly be from two places at once.
The Blackhawks community lost an incredible person, an amazing broadcaster, and someone who was incredibly dedicated to the team and its fans. He will be missed.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.