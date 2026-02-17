Wyatt Kaiser’s Latest Injury Update Isn’t As Bad As Initially Thought

Wyatt Kaiser may return to the Chicago Blackhawks sooner than some expected when he was first hurt.
When the Chicago Blackhawks last suited up for a game, it was on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In that 4-0 road loss, the Blackhawks lost more than just the hockey game. Wyatt Kaiser was injured on an ugly-looking play.
With it being the last game before the Olympic break, there wasn’t much of an update on his status other than “he’s going to miss some time”.
On Tuesday, the Blackhawks had an optional skate as they started to return from the break, and head coach Jeff Blashill had more of an update. According to Blashill, he won’t be ready for their first game out of the break, but he may be by March.
Considering the fact that they return on the 26th of February and March is a few days later, that’s a positive update. If this holds, he won’t be out for long.
Wyatt Kaiser has been one of Chicago’s most reliable defensemen in 2025-26. He is a stay-at-home presence who looks to be a valuable piece on the blue line going forward.
At 23 years old, his game is beyond his years. Right now, he is someone to consider a part of the core. Every team needs multiple steady defensive defensemen, and Kaiser is one of them.
It helps that he is capable of providing some offense here and there as well. Through 57 games so far this year, he has 5 goals and 7 assists for 12 points. It isn’t a world-beating total, but it’s enough from a guy who does not put emphasis on that part of his game.
Their game on the 26th of February is a road match against the Nashville Predators that kicks off four straight away from the United Center. According to Blashill’s comments, Kaiser may return before those four games are complete.
