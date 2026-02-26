Avalanche Kick Off Post-Olympic Slate With 4-2 Win Over Mammoth

It's the first game coming out of the Olympic break, and the Colorado Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon, but the rest of the Olympians are back in the lineup. It showed early on as both teams were getting their footing back, but the Avalanche really got rolling as the periods went on to secure the 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth.
It would have been the newly anointed Gold Medalist to open the scoring on a great tip-in infront of the net, but the call was overturned after Utah challenged for goalie interference. Devon Toews is called for tripping, but the Avalanche kills it off.
It was a pretty uneventful first period, with both teams really getting their feet under them, as the period ended 0-0 and shots on goal were tied at eight each.
Parker Kelly takes it upon himself on a 3-on-1 entering the zone and bobbles the puck a bit, but the second he recovers it, he rifles it top shelf past Karel Vejmelka. It's his 13th goal and continues his career-high scoring season.
A great play from Kelly and Ross Colton set up Victor Olofsson, who finishes his shot under the blocker to make it 2-0. Kelly made a great effort to keep the puck in the zone and keep the play alive, setting up Olofssons' first road goal of the season.
Gabriel Landeskog is called for holding, and Dylan Guenther rips a one-timer from the left circle on the power play, 2-1. Landeskog finds Nelson in the slot and rips it to make it 3-1. Not too long after Makar misses high after creating some space in the offensive zone, Guenther gets another one again moments after making it 3-2.
Jack McBain is called for tripping, giving the Avalanche their first power play after the break. It's Martin Necas with a rocket from the top of the circle to make it 4-2 on the pp. Very similar type of goal he has scored multiple times during the Olympics, and something the Avalanche might be looking more at with how well he has been shooting.
Necas is later called for hooking, but it's against Guenther, and it helped stop a great opportunity that would have allowed him infront of Scott Wedgewood with no one else to help.
Just about halfway through the penalty kill, Josh Manson is called for tripping, and they have to kill a 5-on-3 for just over one minute, and they do. Nick DeSimone is called for slashing, but the Avalanche can’t capitalize on their second power play of the night.
The Avalanche make a brutal line change and is called for too many men. Luckily, halfway through the penalty kill, Nick Schmaltz is called for tripping, and it's 4-on-4 for just over a minute before the rest of the power play. Vejmelka is pulled with over 1:50 left, but the Mammoth can’t convert on the extra man, and the Avalanche win their first game back since the Olympic break, 4-2.
The Colorado Avalanche are back tomorrow night in a back-to-back matchup against the Minnesota Wild.