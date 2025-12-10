Avalanche Shootout Woes Continue as They Lose 4-3 Against the Nashville Predators

The first time the Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the Nashville Predators, this time on the road. Outside of a hectic first period the Avalanche weren't able to get anything past Juuse Saros until just eight seconds left in the third to send it to extra time, though loosing in the shoot-outs 4-3.

Period 1:

Just over one minute into the period, Brock Nelson dekes around Roman Josi and beats Juuse Saros five-hole with a nifty backhand shot, making it 1-0 early. Joel Kiviranta is called for tripping, giving the Predators their first power play of the game. It's Jonathan Marchessault driving to the net, and his shot is denied, but he quickly recovers his own rebound and buries it to tie the game 1-1 on the power play. Just one minute later, Reid Schaefer scoops up the loose puck coming out of a puck battle in the corner and powers his way, stretching around Wedgewood and burying the shot to make it 2-1.

Nathan MacKinnon powers through the offensive zones and rifles a shot that forces Saros to kick out, and Artturi Lehkonen is waiting in front of the net and can bury the loose puck rebound to tie it 2-2. MacKinnon earns an assist on that play, and it's his 50th point of the season, and is the first skater in the NHL to reach the 50-point milestone, and is back-to-back, reaching it first last season as well. Cale Makar is called for tripping, but the Avalanche kills it off, ending the first period.

Period 2:

The Predators did a great job really limiting the chances the Avalanche created, deflecting or blocking multiple shot attempts within the period. A stretch of penalties comes the Predators' way as the period ends. Spencer Stastney is called for tripping 10 minutes into the period, the Avalanche's first power play, but they can’t convert.

Nicolas Hague is called for cross-checking, and the Avalanche can’t convert on the opportunity. However, Fedor Svechkov is called for delay of game right before the power play ends, giving the Avalanche a little time on the 5-on-3 before the period ends and the third starts on the power play.

Period 3:

The Avalanche started the period unable to convert on the power play with the remaining time. Almost six straight minutes on the power play without capitalizing is a bit concerning, even against an elite goaltender like Saros. Toews has a great opportunity created by MacKinnon, but Saros gets the right pad to stop his shot. Brady Skjeis shot on the blue line just beats everyone and through traffic to make it 3-2 with just under 6 minutes left in the period.

Wedgewood is pulled with under three minutes left in the period. Eric Haula is called for tripping, so the Avalanche gets the remaining game on the power play. Cale Makar sends a wrister through traffic to beat Saros with eight seconds left to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. That is Makar’s fourth game-tying goal with 15 seconds or fewer left on the clock.

Overtime/Shootout.

The overtime heads to the shootout as both teams get some opportunities but can’t convert. Ryan O’Rielly on the first shot just top shelf roofs it past Wedgewood, which would be the game winner as the rest of both teams' shooters would miss and the Avalanche lose 4-3.

Though one thing to note is that Filip Forsberg's shot is denied, but he hits an edge and crashes hard into Wedgewood. He also slams into the post, and the trainers check on him. The refs and concussion spotter signal to remove Wedgewood for Blackwood despite not seeing a shot, as the Avalanche couldn't go further into the shootouts.

The Avalanche are back in action against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Thursday, December 11, at home.

