Mackinnon Three-Point Night Help Avalanche End Ducks Seven Game Win Streak

Looking back on the season, no one would have expected the Colorado Avalanche versus the Anaheim Ducks to be as big as it is today. While the Avalanche are staying true to their team's roster and looking to compete for another Stanley Cup, what the Ducks are doing to start the season is mind-blowing for many (myself included): maybe they're a wildcard team that's fun to watch, but still rebuilding. That's not the case today. Despite the hot streak coming into today's game, it wasn't enough against the Avalanche.

First Period

The first period did not disappoint, and the action came just 30 seconds in as Cale Makar finds Artturi Lehkonen, and he blasts a quick one-timer past Lukas Dostal to make it 1-0. It was assisted by Nathan MacKinnon, who, on that point, recorded his 11th career point streak and passed Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny for the most in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

Lehkonen is called hooking, but the Avalanche penalty kill stands strong. The Avalanche get a power play when Ian Moore is called for tripping, but fails to convert. With a fast game comes a physical game, including some scrums in infront of each goalie, but this time Jack Drury and Olen Zellweger are called for roughing and sent to the penalty box for 4-on-4 for 2 minutes. Jacob Trouba, behind the net, finds Leo Carlsson crashing the net, and he taps it in to tie the game 1-1.

Second Period

While the first period was high-flying and full of shots, the defense and goaltending stood taller this period, with both goalies making big saves to keep their teams in the game. Jackson Lacombe crashed into Wedgewood when trying to cross the crease and is called for goalie interference. Wedgewood was on his knees and looked in pain once the play was called dead, but after a talk with the team trainer and staff, he remained in the game.

Finally, after two goals called back, it's the captain, Gabriel Landeskog, who pounces on Nichushkin's shot and buries the rebound for his first goal of the season and his first since the 2022 NHL season in March.

Third Period

Moore takes his second penalty of the game as he is called for a delay of game. It's a wacky goal on the power play, but the Avalanche take it, as MacKinnon's shot is deflected/tipped twice, first by Lehkonen, then finally by Martin Necas, to make it 3-1. Just after the faceoff, Jacob Trouba is called for slashing and sends the Avalanche right back to the power play, but they don't end up converting on the opportunity.

Necas goes to battle for the puck against Alex Killorn, but his stick rides up high and hits Killorn in the face. The play is initially four minutes for high-sticking cause there was blood. After review, no blood was drawn, but Necas is still called for roughing after what happened after the initial whistle. Dostal is pulled with just over three minutes left in the period, but a Parker Kelly goal, assisted by MacKinnon, would seal the deal, and the Avalanche beat the Ducks, ending their seven-game win streak.

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action on home ice against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, November 13.

