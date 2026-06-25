Why Avalanche Needed L’Heureux’s Bone-Crushing Edge

The Dallas Stars eliminated Colorado in seven games in the 2025 postseason, a series in which the Avalanche were repeatedly on the receiving end of heavy contact and retaliation sequences. Roope Hintz high-sticked Nathan MacKinnon in the face and back of the head, while Jamie Benn cross-checked Valeri Nichushkin in front of the net and along the boards. The response from Colorado’s side was inconsistent, and the power play was largely ineffective, which ultimately became a deciding factor in the series.