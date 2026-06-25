Why Avalanche Needed L’Heureux’s Bone-Crushing Edge
The Avalanche turned to Zachary L’Heureux in hopes of injecting a bone-crushing, momentum-shifting physical presence into a lineup that’s been pushed around in back-to-back postseasons.
The Hockey News recently inquired about the Colorado Avalanche targeting Mason Marchment in free agency this summer. General manager Joe Sakic, however, went a step further by acquiring a younger, more physical version of him.
Zachary L’Heureux was acquired from the Nashville Predators as part of the Jack Drury trade on Wednesday. Colorado also sent prospect Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft to Nashville in a deal that also brought Fedor Svechkov to the Avalanche organization. On paper, it’s a multi-layered swap that addresses both immediate depth and long-term upside.
Over the past two seasons, the Avalanche have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in part because more physical, gritty teams have been able to wear them down in key moments. It’s not just about talent matching anymore — it’s about the ability to handle contact over a long series and still execute at pace. That gap has shown up when games tighten and space disappears.
The Dallas Stars eliminated Colorado in seven games in the 2025 postseason, a series in which the Avalanche were repeatedly on the receiving end of heavy contact and retaliation sequences. Roope Hintz high-sticked Nathan MacKinnon in the face and back of the head, while Jamie Benn cross-checked Valeri Nichushkin in front of the net and along the boards. The response from Colorado’s side was inconsistent, and the power play was largely ineffective, which ultimately became a deciding factor in the series.
This season, the frustration only deepened as expectations rose even higher. The Avalanche finished with 121 points, a franchise record and one of the highest totals in NHL history, while also leading the league in both goals scored and fewest goals allowed. That combination usually translates into a deep playoff run, especially for a team that also secured the most points before the Christmas break since the stat began being tracked in 1972, opening the year 27-2-7.
After sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and defeating the Minnesota Wild in five games, it looked as though Colorado was finally set for a true Stanley Cup push. The roster was rolling, the structure was intact, and the depth scoring was showing up at the right time. Instead, the Vegas Golden Knights swept the Presidents’ Trophy winners out of the playoffs in a series that turned quickly and decisively.
And one of the reasons Vegas won that series was their clear edge in physical play from the opening puck drop. The Golden Knights didn’t just match Colorado’s pace — they forced them into a different kind of game entirely, where every entry became contested and every loose puck came with contact. Over time, that pressure built into something Colorado couldn’t solve.
The turning point came in Game 3, when Colorado built a 3-0 lead before giving up five unanswered goals in a collapse that shifted the entire series. From that point forward, Vegas leaned into a tighter, heavier structure that eliminated clean looks in the offensive zone. The Avalanche were pushed to the perimeter and forced into low-percentage chances far more often than they were used to.
The physical gap showed up every night in the numbers and in the eye test. Ivan Barbashev finished the playoffs with 110 hits, setting the tone for a Vegas group that included Colton Sissons, Keegan Kolesar, Brett Howden, and Cole Smith. Each shift carried weight, and Colorado’s puck carriers rarely had time to settle.
In fact, six of the top 10 hitters in the playoffs were Golden Knights. And if you guessed how many Avalanche players finished in the top 10 — zero, you’re right. Zero. No Avs in the top 25 either, which only reinforced how one-sided the physical category became over the course of the series.
That trend has become part of a larger conversation around Colorado’s postseason identity. It’s not that the Avalanche lack skill — they clearly don’t — but the way games are called and played in late May often strips away space, and that’s where physical teams gain control. Vegas understood that better than anyone in the series.
Now the Avalanche are finally acknowledging—perhaps reluctantly—that the years-long strategy of chasing immediate help and spending future assets under Chris MacFarland didn't fully solve the roster's underlying issue. The organization spent years prioritizing skill and short-term upgrades, but the lack of physical edge eventually caught up to Colorado when it mattered most. The roster was built to dominate the regular season, yet it lacked the pushback necessary to withstand the grind of the postseason.
The addition of L’Heureux is the latest attempt to change that equation. He brings an edge Colorado has been missing — not just in terms of physicality, but in the way he can disrupt rhythm and tilt a shift. He’s expected to slide into a flexible fourth-line role under Jared Bednar alongside Fedor Svechkov and Parker Kelly, giving the Avalanche a heavier, more disruptive look at the bottom of the lineup.
He’s also shown he can produce when given opportunity. In 30 games with the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s AHL affiliate, he posted 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points, along with four points in limited NHL action. Svechkov brings a two-way foundation, while Kelly adds speed and a career-high 21-goal season, giving that line a more balanced identity than Colorado’s depth has had in recent years.
The Avalanche now sit with just under $5 million in cap space, which leaves room for flexibility but not major swings without corresponding moves. If they explore moving Valeri Nichushkin for draft capital and relief, it could open the door to additional changes that further reshape the bottom of the roster.
If nothing else, this feels like a shift in tone more than a finished product. Not a full identity change yet, but a clearer understanding that what works in the regular season doesn’t always survive the grind of May and June.