Avalanche Prospect Max Curran Reportedly Commits To UMass cover image

Avalanche Prospect Max Curran Reportedly Commits To UMass

Stefano Rubino
2h
Top Colorado Avalanche forward prospect Max Curran has reportedly committed to UMass next season, leaving the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL

The Colorado Avalanche are no strangers to prospects coming out of UMass, and they will continue to do so. As announced by College Puck NXT, Max Curran has committed to UMass next season and will finish this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL.

Drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round, Curran came out of playing in the Czech U-18/19/20 leagues and joined the Tri-City Americans for two seasons. A modest five goals and 27 assists for 32 points in his debut season, but blew up the following season with 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points. 

Now with the Oil Kings, after being traded to the team last summer, he currently has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points in 31 games, which is good for fourth on the team in assists and points.

Coming from his hometown of Praha, Czechia, he was fortunate to be selected for the recent World Junior Championship and helped Czechia bring home a silver medal. In seven games, he finished with one goal and four assists for five points, including a standout three-point night against Team Canada in the semi-finals.

