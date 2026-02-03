Avalanche Prospect Max Curran Reportedly Commits To UMass

thehockeynews.com Top Colorado Avalanche Prospects to Watch in 2025–26 With the 2025-26 NHL season shortly underway, some minor leagues have already started for some Colorado Avalanche prospects. Their prospect pool might not be as "promising" with the recent regular season success of the Avalanche and drafting at the end of rounds, and them trading away their remaining prospects and draft picks to try and win another Stanley Cup, they still have some key names you should keep an eye on this season.