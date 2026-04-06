Avalanche Show Concerning Inconsistency At Worst Possible Time

Had the Avs defeated the Vancouver Canucks on April 1st at home, they would have had the chance to secure the division title with a win over their primary rival, the Dallas Stars, on the road. The stage was perfectly set: the NHL’s top team facing one of the league’s lowest-performing clubs. Instead, the night turned into something far less predictable, as Colorado found itself on the wrong end of an 8–6 result that echoed the feel of a classic upset on ice.